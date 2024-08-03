All Huskers

Nebraska Football's Brian Buschini Named to Ray Guy Award Watch List

Nebraska football's punter is among 34 to to watch this fall named to the preseason watch list for the Ray Guy Award. This is the third time Brian Buschini has been named to the preseason watch list as a Husker.

Kaleb Henry

Oct 7, 2022; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights defensive back Max Melton (16) blocks a punt by Nebraska Cornhuskers punter Brian Buschini (95) during the first half at SHI Stadium.
Oct 7, 2022; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights defensive back Max Melton (16) blocks a punt by Nebraska Cornhuskers punter Brian Buschini (95) during the first half at SHI Stadium. / Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

Nebraska football continues to be represented on preseason watch lists.

The latest comes for Brian Buschini. The senior Husker has been named to the Ray Guy Award watch list.

The Ray Guy Award is presented annually to the nation’s top collegiate punter in the FBS, and Buschini has made the watch list in each of his three seasons at Nebraska. For his collegiate career, Buschini averages 43.7 yards per punt while placing nearly 35 percent of his career kicks inside the opponents’ 20-yard line.

Nebraska Cornhuskers punter Brian Buschini (18) and tight end Nate Boerkircher (87) celebrate after a first down on a fake pu
Nov 11, 2023; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers punter Brian Buschini (18) and tight end Nate Boerkircher (87) celebrate after a first down on a fake punt against the Maryland Terrapins during the first quarter at Memorial Stadium. / Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

Before getting to Lincoln, Buschini punted at Montana for three seasons. In his final season there, he was named the 2021 FCS Punter of the Year and a first-team All-American. He averaged 46.0 yards per punt in 2021 and helped Montana lead the FCS in net punting average.

The 2024 Ray Guy Award winner will be announced during ESPN’s Home Depot College Football Awards Show on Dec. 12.

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, following HuskerMax on X, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.

Published
Kaleb Henry

KALEB HENRY

Kaleb Henry is the Program Director and Sports Director at KLIN radio in Lincoln, Nebraska. A native Nebraskan, he competed in track and field at Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville before returning home. Kaleb has won multiple awards for his work from the Nebraska Broadcasters Association and the Midwest Broadcast Journalists Association, including Gold for Best Sportscast in the state of Nebraska in 2021 and 2023. Kaleb primarily covers Nebraska football, volleyball, men’s and women’s basketball, and baseball. When not covering the Huskers, he spends his days adventuring with his wife Megan, their daughter Millie, and their two dogs Tucker and Ella. You can reach Kaleb at kaleb@klin.com or on Twitter @iKalebHenry. 

Home/Football