Nebraska Football's Brian Buschini Named to Ray Guy Award Watch List
Nebraska football continues to be represented on preseason watch lists.
The latest comes for Brian Buschini. The senior Husker has been named to the Ray Guy Award watch list.
The Ray Guy Award is presented annually to the nation’s top collegiate punter in the FBS, and Buschini has made the watch list in each of his three seasons at Nebraska. For his collegiate career, Buschini averages 43.7 yards per punt while placing nearly 35 percent of his career kicks inside the opponents’ 20-yard line.
Before getting to Lincoln, Buschini punted at Montana for three seasons. In his final season there, he was named the 2021 FCS Punter of the Year and a first-team All-American. He averaged 46.0 yards per punt in 2021 and helped Montana lead the FCS in net punting average.
The 2024 Ray Guy Award winner will be announced during ESPN’s Home Depot College Football Awards Show on Dec. 12.
