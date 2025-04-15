Nebraska Football Coaches Fielding Calls on Huskers Ahead of NFL Draft
The NFL draft is just a couple of weeks away.
From now until the last available moment, organizations will continue to turn over every possible stone on their potential draft selections. That includes more phone calls to the coaches that know those players best, including queries about former Huskers to current Nebraska defensive coordinator John Butler.
"They've all put themselves in pretty good positions, based on the feedback that I've gotten from NFL scouts that I know personally, secondary coaches, defensive line coaches, defensive coordinators, GMs that have called me that I've either worked with or have personal relationships," Butler said Tuesday.
Butler said since the season ended with the Pinstripe Bowl, the Huskers hoping to hear their names called at the draft have done a good job of improving their stock.
"Those guys that participated in Pro Day and even some of the offensive guys because they always want to know who knows stuff, I think they've really helped themselves with their offseason," Butler said.
Whether a player hears their name or not, Butler has a direct message to those guys during this "exciting time".
"At the end of the day, what I tell them is that where you get drafted is just where you start," Butler said. "Where you get drafted and who you get drafted to, that's just the beginning and now the work begins again. Your pro career will be determined on the work that you put in in the organization that you're in and it'll have nothing to do with what you've done to this point."
Butler noted that people have called about Isaac Gifford, Ty Robinson, Nash Hutmacher, Thomas Fidone, and MJ Sherman, among others.
"I'm glad they're calling about him because if they're calling about him they're interested in adding him to their organization," Butler said.
The latest three-round NFL mock draft from CBS saw no Huskers taken on what would be the first two days. The NFL draft is April 24-26 in Green Bay. The event will be broadcast on ABC and ESPN.
You can watch Butler's full media appearance from Tuesday below.
