Nebraska Men's Basketball Escapes Bethune-Cookman, 63-58
A dismal offensive performance had Nebraska men's basketball in a barn burner Saturday night.
After five consecutive games of at least 80 points going back to last season, NU only got to 63 points. That number was enough, though, as the Huskers held on to beat the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats, 63-58.
The Huskers are now 2-0 on the year while the Wildcats fall to 0-2.
Nebraska's offense was pitiful all night. In the first half, the Big Red shot 25.8%, making just 1-of-10 3s. NU also had 11 turnovers.
Coming out of halftime, Brice Williams promptly made a pair of 3s to start a 17-6 run, streching Nebraska's lead to 16 points. But Bethune-Cookman answered with an 8-0 run and kept the game close down the stretch.
The Wildcats got a pair of 3s and a layup in the final 90 seconds, twice cutting the deficit to a single possession. The Huskers, however, were 6-for-7 at the free throw line in the final minute to seal the victory.
Nebraska finished the night shooting 34.5%, including 4-of-22 from 3. Bethune-Cookman shot 35.5%, making 9-of-26 3s.
The Huskers tallied 18 turnovers on the night, but utsed 11 steals to force the Wildcats into 22 turnovers.
Juwan Gary scored a game-high 11 points. He also grabbed a game-high nine rebounds.
Williams was next in scoring with 10 points.
Nebraska stays home Wednesday to host Fairleigh Dickinson. Tip is set for 7 p.m. CST with the game to be streamed on B1G+.
MORE: 2026 4-Star QB Michael Clayton II Has Nebraska Football in Top 7
MORE: Nebraska Football Recruiting: 2025 3-Star WR Bryson Hayes Flips Commitment to Kansas
MORE: Late Run Pushes No. 23 Nebraska Women's Basketball Past Southeastern Louisiana
MORE: Big Ten Football Week 11 Capsules
MORE: Jeremy Pernell: Is a Staff Shakeup on the Horizon for Nebraska?
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.