Nebraska Expected to Host Elite Wide Receiver Transfer Target from FIU
Eric Rivers is expected to visit Nebraska this weekend. He is an elite wide receiver who could make an immediate impact at Nebraska.
Nebraska has lost a lot of talent but has also gained a big commitment from the portal from Williams Nwaneri, an elite defensive lineman.
The Huskers are looking to add their next target as they have some players on campus for visits. One of those players is Eric Rivers, who is visiting the Huskers this weekend, according to HuskerAI on X. He is transferring from Florida International University and had an electric junior season this fall.
Rivers posted a 1,172-yard season, with 12 touchdowns on 62 catches. These stats are good enough to be considered a Biletnikoff Award finalist, although that was not the case for the athlete from Chattanooga, Tennessee.
Rivers comes in at 5-foot-11 and 175 pounds. The former McCallie High School athlete is rated 29th in the transfer portal and 10th at the wide receiver position. He would likely be a day one starter at Nebraska if that was his decision.
