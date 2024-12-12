Missouri Transfer Edge Defender Williams Nwaneri Commits to Nebraska
The Nebraska Cornhuskers have picked up a major transfer portal commitment.
True freshman edge defender Williams Nwaneri will continue his football career at Nebraska. He played his only season of college ball so far at Missouri this fall.
A consensus five-star prospect from Lee's Summit North High School in the Kansas City area, Nwaneri picked the Tigers to begin his collegiate career. He now follows his high school coach, Jamar Mozee, to Lincoln.
This fall in Columbia, Nwaneri appeared in four games, notching two total tackles, with one being a sack. He has four years of eligibility remaining.
