All Huskers

Missouri Transfer Edge Defender Williams Nwaneri Commits to Nebraska

The Huskers have picked up a major portal commitment.

Kaleb Henry

Five-star defensive lineman prospect Williams Nwaneri listens to a question from the media after committing to Missouri on Aug. 14, 2023.
Five-star defensive lineman prospect Williams Nwaneri listens to a question from the media after committing to Missouri on Aug. 14, 2023. / Chris Kwiecinski/Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

The Nebraska Cornhuskers have picked up a major transfer portal commitment.

True freshman edge defender Williams Nwaneri will continue his football career at Nebraska. He played his only season of college ball so far at Missouri this fall.

A consensus five-star prospect from Lee's Summit North High School in the Kansas City area, Nwaneri picked the Tigers to begin his collegiate career. He now follows his high school coach, Jamar Mozee, to Lincoln.

This fall in Columbia, Nwaneri appeared in four games, notching two total tackles, with one being a sack. He has four years of eligibility remaining.

MORE: Former Husker Pitcher Kyle Perry Signs with Savannah Bananas

MORE: How to Watch Nebraska Volleyball in NCAA Regionals: Regional Breakdowns, Previews, TV Channels

MORE: How to Watch Nebraska Men’s Basketball vs. (RV) Indiana: Preview, Breakdown, TV Channel

MORE: I-80 Club Plus One: Does Dirk Chatelain Still Believe In Nebraska Football?

MORE: Carriker Chronicles: Nebraska Football Schedule, Core Player Is Back & Portal Intel

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.

Published |Modified
Kaleb Henry
KALEB HENRY

Kaleb Henry is an award-winning sports reporter, covering collegiate athletics since 2014 via radio, podcasting, and digital journalism. His experience with Big Ten Conference teams goes back more than a decade, including time covering programs such as the Nebraska Cornhuskers, Oregon Ducks, and USC Trojans. He has contributed to Sports Illustrated since 2021. Kaleb has won multiple awards for his sports coverage from the Nebraska Broadcasters Association and Midwest Broadcast Journalists Association. Prior to working in sports journalism, Kaleb was a Division I athlete on the Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville Track and Field team where he discussed NCAA legislation as SIUE's representative to the Ohio Valley Conference Student-Athlete Advisory Committee. 

Home/Football