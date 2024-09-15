Nebraska Football Inches Higher in Both Coaches, AP Polls Following Northern Iowa Win
Nebraska football earned more respect in this week's Top 25 polls.
Following the Huskers' 34-7 victory over Northern Iowa on Saturday, Nebraska inched up to No. 22 in the USA Today Coaches Poll and to the same spot in the Associated Press Top 25. Nebraska was No. 24 in the Coaches Poll and No. 23 in the AP poll heading into Week Three.
The win sets up a Top 25 matchup between Nebraska and No. 24 (AP) Illinois, as the Fighting Illini won 30-9 over Central Michigan on Saturday. Illinois had previously taken down then-rated No. 19 Kansas in Week Two, 23-17, to earn votes in both polls leading into Week Three.
Two Top 25 teams lost on Saturday, as No. 22 Washington (Coaches) fell to Washington State 24-19 and No. 24 (AP) Boston College fell to No. 6 Missouri 27-24 in Columbia. Those losses, coupled with No. 18/20 Arizona's 31-7 loss on Friday night to No. 15/14 Kansas State, vaulted Illinois into both the Coaches and AP polls.
Nebraska handled their business on Saturday night, taking down FCS-rated Northern Iowa in Memorial Stadium. With the win, Nebraska stands at 3-0 in their first three games for the first time since 2016. The last contest in Lincoln that featured two Top 25 rated teams was back in 2013, when No. 16 UCLA blasted No. 23 Nebraska 41-21 - as noted online by KLIN's Jack Mitchell.
The Huskers' last ranked victory while being rated in the Top 25 came in late October 2011 as the No. 14 Big Red handled No. 11 Michigan State 24-3. Nebraska's last ranked-on-ranked matchup was 2016, as No. 6 Ohio State dominated the No. 10 Huskers 62-3 in Columbus.
Nebraska won on a Friday night in Champaign, Ill., last season as NU took down the Illini 20-7. Heinrich Haarberg threw for 154 yards in the contest and led the team in rushing with 82 yards and a score. The Blackshirts had a critical stop on the opening drive, preventing quarterback Luke Altmeyer from reaching the end zone inside the Huskers' one-yard line.
The Big Ten features six schools in the Coaches Poll, including Ohio State falling one spot (No. 3), Oregon (No. 6), Penn State (No. 8), USC (No. 12), Michigan (No. 17), and Nebraska. Conference schools receiving votes in the coaches poll includes Illinois, Iowa, and Michigan State.
In the AP poll, seven Big Ten teams earned poll spots despite most teams dropping from their Week Two rankings. Conference teams included Ohio State (No. 3), Oregon (No. 9), Penn State (No. 10), USC (No. 11), Michigan (No. 18), Nebraska (No. 22), and Illinois (No. 24). Other Big Ten programs receiving votes included Iowa and Indiana.
The Southeastern Conference continues to dominate both polls, featuring nine teams in the coaches and AP Poll.
MORE: Stukenholtz: That Old Familiar Husker Football Feeling
MORE: Northern Iowa Coach Compliments Nebraska Football Running Game, Toughness
MORE: Predicting the College Football Playoffs: Reflections on Week 3
MORE: Nebraska Freshman Carter Nelson Scores First Touchdown in Huskers Rout of Northern Iowa
MORE: Panthers Pound the Pigskin yet Pummeled by Huskers and their Fleet-Footed Freshmen
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.