Nebraska Football Inches Higher in Both Coaches, AP Polls Following Northern Iowa Win

Nebraska football continues to climb slowly up the Top 25 polls, being placed at No. 22. The Week Four polls set up a Top 25 matchup in Lincoln between Nebraska and Illinois on Friday night.

Austin Jacobsen

Sep 14, 2024; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers running back Emmett Johnson (21) and wide receiver Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda (13) celebrate after a touchdown against the Northern Iowa Panthers during the fourth quarter at Memorial Stadium.
Sep 14, 2024; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers running back Emmett Johnson (21) and wide receiver Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda (13) celebrate after a touchdown against the Northern Iowa Panthers during the fourth quarter at Memorial Stadium. / Dylan Widger-Imagn Images
Nebraska football earned more respect in this week's Top 25 polls.

Following the Huskers' 34-7 victory over Northern Iowa on Saturday, Nebraska inched up to No. 22 in the USA Today Coaches Poll and to the same spot in the Associated Press Top 25. Nebraska was No. 24 in the Coaches Poll and No. 23 in the AP poll heading into Week Three.

The win sets up a Top 25 matchup between Nebraska and No. 24 (AP) Illinois, as the Fighting Illini won 30-9 over Central Michigan on Saturday. Illinois had previously taken down then-rated No. 19 Kansas in Week Two, 23-17, to earn votes in both polls leading into Week Three.

Illinois Fighting Illini quarterback Luke Altmyer (9) runs with the ball against the Central Michigan Chippewas
Sep 14, 2024; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini quarterback Luke Altmyer (9) runs with the ball against the Central Michigan Chippewas during the second half at Memorial Stadium. / Ron Johnson-Imagn Images

Two Top 25 teams lost on Saturday, as No. 22 Washington (Coaches) fell to Washington State 24-19 and No. 24 (AP) Boston College fell to No. 6 Missouri 27-24 in Columbia. Those losses, coupled with No. 18/20 Arizona's 31-7 loss on Friday night to No. 15/14 Kansas State, vaulted Illinois into both the Coaches and AP polls.

Nebraska handled their business on Saturday night, taking down FCS-rated Northern Iowa in Memorial Stadium. With the win, Nebraska stands at 3-0 in their first three games for the first time since 2016. The last contest in Lincoln that featured two Top 25 rated teams was back in 2013, when No. 16 UCLA blasted No. 23 Nebraska 41-21 - as noted online by KLIN's Jack Mitchell.

The Huskers' last ranked victory while being rated in the Top 25 came in late October 2011 as the No. 14 Big Red handled No. 11 Michigan State 24-3. Nebraska's last ranked-on-ranked matchup was 2016, as No. 6 Ohio State dominated the No. 10 Huskers 62-3 in Columbus.

Nebraska won on a Friday night in Champaign, Ill., last season as NU took down the Illini 20-7. Heinrich Haarberg threw for 154 yards in the contest and led the team in rushing with 82 yards and a score. The Blackshirts had a critical stop on the opening drive, preventing quarterback Luke Altmeyer from reaching the end zone inside the Huskers' one-yard line.

Illinois Fighting Illini quarterback Luke Altmyer (9) is tackled by Nebraska Cornhuskers linebacker
Oct 6, 2023; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini quarterback Luke Altmyer (9) is tackled by Nebraska Cornhuskers linebacker John Bullock (5) during the first half at Memorial Stadium. / Ron Johnson-Imagn Images

The Big Ten features six schools in the Coaches Poll, including Ohio State falling one spot (No. 3), Oregon (No. 6), Penn State (No. 8), USC (No. 12), Michigan (No. 17), and Nebraska. Conference schools receiving votes in the coaches poll includes Illinois, Iowa, and Michigan State.

In the AP poll, seven Big Ten teams earned poll spots despite most teams dropping from their Week Two rankings. Conference teams included Ohio State (No. 3), Oregon (No. 9), Penn State (No. 10), USC (No. 11), Michigan (No. 18), Nebraska (No. 22), and Illinois (No. 24). Other Big Ten programs receiving votes included Iowa and Indiana.

The Southeastern Conference continues to dominate both polls, featuring nine teams in the coaches and AP Poll.

Austin Jacobsen

AUSTIN JACOBSEN

Austin Jacobsen is a radio broadcaster and former Sports Director in Central Nebraska. He has seen the Cornhusker state from all corners; growing up in the Panhandle, completing his college degree in Kearney, working in the rural Sandhills, and now residing in Omaha. Austin is a statewide, regional, and national radio award winner and can usually be found at a high school football field on Friday nights and tuning in to the Huskers wherever they travel. If he is not on the road, Austin enjoys movie dates with his girlfriend and their dog, Ava.

