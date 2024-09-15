Nebraska Cornhuskers Pummel Northern Iowa Panthers
No emotional letdown for the Nebraska football team.
After dominating Colorado a week ago, the Cornhuskers equally handled the Northern Iowa Panthers. The 34-3 victory improves the Big Red to 3-0, perfect through the nonconference slate.
The Huskers opened the game with an eight-play drive that was capped off by a Carter Nelson touchdown catch. That was the true freshman from Ainsworth's first career score as a Husker.
UNI answered with a 16-play, 10:04 drive that ended with a field goal. After that, the Panthers remained good at burning clock but not so good at scoring points.
Nebraska added two more touchdowns - through the air to Isaiah Neyor and on the ground by Jacory Barney Jr. - and a field goal from Tristan Alvano by halftime. After the break,
The Huskers racked up 423 total yards, while the Panthers put together 301 yards.
Dylan Raiola played just over three quarters at quarterback. He finished 17-for-23 through the air for 247 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception. The turnover is the first of his career at NU, and came on his 80th career pass.
Defensively, the Blackshirts forced just one three-and-out but got the Panthers to punt four times and go 0-for-2 on fourth downs. Malcolm Hartzog grabbed an interception in the third quarter.
Nebraska stays home next week to host Illinois. The Friday game will kick off at 7 p.m. CDT and be televised on FOX. That contest will be the 400th consecutive sellout of Memorial Stadium.
