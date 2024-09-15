All Huskers

Nebraska Cornhuskers Pummel Northern Iowa Panthers

Nebraska football closes out the nonconference slate with a perfect 3-0 record, the latest victory coming over Northern Iowa.

Kaleb Henry

Sep 14, 2024; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Northern Iowa Panthers running back Amauri Pesek-Hickson (5) runs against Nebraska Cornhuskers defensive back Isaac Gifford (2) during the second quarter at Memorial Stadium.
Sep 14, 2024; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Northern Iowa Panthers running back Amauri Pesek-Hickson (5) runs against Nebraska Cornhuskers defensive back Isaac Gifford (2) during the second quarter at Memorial Stadium. / Dylan Widger-Imagn Images
In this story:

No emotional letdown for the Nebraska football team.

After dominating Colorado a week ago, the Cornhuskers equally handled the Northern Iowa Panthers. The 34-3 victory improves the Big Red to 3-0, perfect through the nonconference slate.

The Huskers opened the game with an eight-play drive that was capped off by a Carter Nelson touchdown catch. That was the true freshman from Ainsworth's first career score as a Husker.

UNI answered with a 16-play, 10:04 drive that ended with a field goal. After that, the Panthers remained good at burning clock but not so good at scoring points.

Nebraska added two more touchdowns - through the air to Isaiah Neyor and on the ground by Jacory Barney Jr. - and a field goal from Tristan Alvano by halftime. After the break,

Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Dylan Raiola (15) passes against the Northern Iowa Panthers during the second quarter at Mem
Sep 14, 2024; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Dylan Raiola (15) passes against the Northern Iowa Panthers during the second quarter at Memorial Stadium. / Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

The Huskers racked up 423 total yards, while the Panthers put together 301 yards.

Dylan Raiola played just over three quarters at quarterback. He finished 17-for-23 through the air for 247 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception. The turnover is the first of his career at NU, and came on his 80th career pass.

Defensively, the Blackshirts forced just one three-and-out but got the Panthers to punt four times and go 0-for-2 on fourth downs. Malcolm Hartzog grabbed an interception in the third quarter.

Nebraska stays home next week to host Illinois. The Friday game will kick off at 7 p.m. CDT and be televised on FOX. That contest will be the 400th consecutive sellout of Memorial Stadium.

Nebraska Cornhuskers place kicker Tristan Alvano kicks a PAT during the second quarter against the Northern Iowa Panthers.
Sep 14, 2024; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers place kicker Tristan Alvano (30) kicks a PAT during the second quarter against the Northern Iowa Panthers at Memorial Stadium. / Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

MORE: Nebraska Football Leads Northern Iowa 21-3 at Halftime

MORE: Big Ten Football Week 3 Capsules

MORE: No Shock: Nebraska Volleyball Handily Sweeps Wichita State

MORE: Stryker Pregame Perspective: Ndamukong Suh Dominates Fan Survey

MORE: HuskerMax Predictions: Nebraska Football vs. Northern Iowa

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, following HuskerMax on X, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.

Published
Kaleb Henry

KALEB HENRY

Kaleb Henry is an award-winning sports reporter, covering collegiate athletics since 2014 via radio, podcasting, and digital journalism. His experience with Big Ten Conference teams goes back more than a decade, including time covering programs such as the Nebraska Cornhuskers, Oregon Ducks, and USC Trojans. He has contributed to Sports Illustrated since 2021. Kaleb has won multiple awards for his sports coverage from the Nebraska Broadcasters Association and Midwest Broadcast Journalists Association. Prior to working in sports journalism, Kaleb was a Division I athlete on the Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville Track and Field team where he discussed NCAA legislation as SIUE's representative to the Ohio Valley Conference Student-Athlete Advisory Committee. 

Home/Football