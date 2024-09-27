Nebraska Football: How Will the Huskers Fare This Saturday Against Purdue?
In Year 2 of the Matt Rhule Era at Nebraska, the Huskers began the season 3-0, but lost 31-24 Friday night in OT to #24 Illinois. In that game, NU made some costly mistakes that ended with yet another Husker OT meltdown.
So how did Matt Rhule's teams respond after losses in Year 2 at Temple and Baylor?
In 2014 Rhule's second year with the Owls, Temple lost to Navy early in the season, but responed with three straight wins..
Late in 2018, after back-to-back losses to #9 Texas and #20 West Virginia, Baylor went 3-2 to finish the season at 7-6.
So what does this mean for Saturday and the rest of the Huskers 2024 schedule?
Umm, probably not too much. Does Nebraska have an edge over Purdue?
Nebraska should have an edge over the Boilermakers in passing offense: NU ranks 45th while Purdue comes in at 110th..
In scoring defense, the Huskers are 18th while PU comes in at 119th. In rushing defense, NU is 23rd and PU is 132nd.
Finally in total defense, NU has the edge at 30th and PU is listed at #95.
Nebraska should be able to score on the Boilermakers and should be able to keep PU from scoring many points.
Keys to Victory: Calling Capt. Obvious
Nebraska must bring its A Game not only Saturday, but every week. No Husker opponent should ever be overlooked. (See last week's loss to Illinois). If the Huskers execute with intensity, bring their passion for the game, don't beat themselves and rely on their teammates, Nebraska is going to have a very memorable season.
That's my story and I'm stickin' with it.
MORE: Behind the Point Spread: Georgia-Alabama, Nebraska-Purdue and Three More
MORE: ‘A Lot of Game-Time Decisions’ Will Shape Nebraska’s Lineup vs. Purdue
MORE: Purdue Football No Longer a Giant Killer
MORE: Nebraska Volleyball Preview: UCLA & No. 20 USC
MORE: Keys to Victory: Nebraska vs. Purdue
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.