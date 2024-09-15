The Turning Point: Nebraska Football vs. Northern Iowa
This week's turning point went a long way in accomplishing a feat Nebraska football hasn’t pulled off in eight seasons.
It was a party Saturday night in Lincoln after the Nebraska Cornhuskers, for the first time since 2016, moved to 3-0. The Big Red controlled the game from bell to bell, defeating the Northern Iowa Panthers 34-3. Despite the game's blowout nature, the turning point came much later than you’d expect
If you were to just look at the box score, you’d think this game was a no-contest, but that’s far from the truth. The Panther offense moved the ball down the field on a good Nebraska defense. Their creative play calling and excellent pass protection allowed them to limit negative plays and stay ahead of the sticks.
Northern Iowa’s first-half offense performed at a level that upset Matt Rhule.
“We’re not tackling,” Rhule said at the break. “They’re being the more physical team right now, so that’s really disappointing.”
Down 21-3, the Panthers came out of the locker room marching and imposing the same physicality from the half before. The Panthers made their way to the Nebraska 23-yard line just one big play away from putting them within striking distance of the Big Red.
With their backs to the ropes, the Blackshirts responded to their coach's plea.
On 2nd and 10, Nebraska defensive back Malcolm Hartzog snatched an errant Aidan Dunne pass out of the air and thwarted any threat of a miracle comeback. Dylan Raiola then took the ball and led his team to a field goal, making it a 24-3 game with six minutes left in the third,
Despite the fact this play didn’t lead to seven points and didn’t put the game out of reach, it was a major momentum stopper. The Panthers were one score and a big stop away from making this ball game competitive. That’s much more than most FCS teams can say when going against a ranked FBS team.
Hartzog’s great instincts and soft hands were pivotal in keeping the Husker's undefeated season alive.
