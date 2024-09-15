Nebraska Football Leads Northern Iowa 21-3 at Halftime
One of the faster halves most will experience is now over, with the Cornhuskers out in front.
Nebraska football leads Northern Iowa 21-3 at halftime. The Huskers scored on their first three possessions before closing with a turnover on downs at the UNI 25 with 30 seconds left in the half.
The Panthers burned plenty of clock over the first 30 minutes. Despite scoring just three points, UNI had the ball for 14:46, including a 10:08 first possession that ended with the made field goal.
Cornhusker quarterback Dylan Raiola was extremely efficient in the pass game. Raiola finished the half 13-for-16 for 209 yards and two touchdowns. He added 15 yards rushing on one carry.
Eight different Huskers had catches in the first half, including Carter Nelson and Isaiah Neyor with touchdown grabs. The Nelson TD is the first of his young career.
Jacory Barney Jr., a true freshman like Nelson, had a 10-yard touchdown run. That is his first career score.
Northern Iowa will have the ball to begin the second half.
- Nebraska out-scored UNI 14-0 in the second quarter. In three games this season, Nebraska has out-scored the opposition 51-0 in the second quarter. In 2023, Nebraska was out-scored 81-66 in the second quarter.
- Freshman quarterback Dylan Raiola completed 13-of-16 passes for 209 yards and two touchdowns in the first half. He completed 11 straight passes in one stretch of the first half.
- Freshman receiver Carter Nelson scored his first career touchdown on the game’s opening series, catching a 24-yard pass from fellow freshman Raiola.
- The Raiola to Nelson connection for a touchdown pass on the opening series marked the first TD connection for two Husker freshmen since Adrian Martinez threw a 28-yard TD pass to Maurice Washington at Iowa in 2018.
- True freshman Jacory Barney Jr. scored his first career touchdown in the second quarter on a 10-yard rush.
- Sophomore receiver Jaylen Lloyd had a 59-yard reception in the second quarter to set up a Husker touchdown. Lloyd’s 59-yard catch was his second catch of 36 yards or more this season. Five of Lloyd’s eight career receptions have covered at least 36 yards, including four catches of more than 50 yards.
- Nebraska did not allow a touchdown in the first quarter and has allowed just one first-quarter touchdown in its past 10 games.
- Running back Dante Dowdell and linebacker Stefon Thompson made their first career starts at Nebraska in tonight’s game.
- Tonight’s game captains were RB Rahmir Johnson, Jack LB MJ Sherman, LB John Bullock and P Brian Buschini.
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, following HuskerMax on X, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.