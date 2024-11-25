Nebraska Football: Let's Go Bowling Baby!
The Common Fans celebrate Nebraska's dominant win over Wisconsin and first bowl game in nearly a decade.
The Common Fans are jubilant as they discuss Nebraska’s first win over Wisconsin in 12 years.
- Husker Nation is dancing in the streets as the Big Red gets to bowl eligibility for the first time since 2016.
- The Nebraska offense played with fearless abandon, carrying the day and never letting Wisconsin make it interesting.
- It wasn’t just beating the Badgers but how they did it: the Husker offense had its way with Wisconsin.
- Dylan Raiola, Emmett Johnson, Jacorey Barney and more show what this offense can be.
- Time to pay Dana Holgorsen whatever he wants to stay as offensive coordinator.
Plus, the boys talk about what it means for the program and the fan base:
- Resetting the narrative for the entire season.
- Rhule said this will be the only time we celebrate six wins…but we are absolutely celebrating.
- Bowl memories for a new generation of fans.
- Promise for 2025 and beyond.
This and so much more on the latest episode of the Common Fan Podcast.
Listen on the Common Fan website, Apple, Spotify, Amazon Music, Pandora, iHeart Radio, and PocketCasts.
Or watch above!
