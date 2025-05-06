Nebraska Football Makes Appearance at WWE in Omaha
It's not every day that someone can attend a professional wrestling event, especially a company like World Wrestling Entertainment, AKA WWE.
WWE travels all over the country and also internationally depending on the event They had a stop in Nebraska on Monday night for "Monday Night Raw." The event made history as the WWE World Heavyweight Championship was defended by Jey Uso against the red-hot heel Seth Rollins. This was the first time in nearly a year that the belt was defended on Raw and the Nebraska Cornhuskers were in attendance.
Pat McAfee spoke about the Cornhuskers multiple times describing them as a team on the rise with Emmett Johnson, Dylan Raiola, and Matt Rhule in attendance. The Cornhuskers were even seen arguing with Seth Rollins' faction teammate Bron Breaker during the event.
In entertainment there is such a thing as a "pop". This indicates how loud the crowd cheers or boos when they see someone or hear their name. Let's just say the Huskers had one of the biggest pops in a cheerful manner all night long.
You can see the video of the Huskers in attendance which was posted by McAfee below.
