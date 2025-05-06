Elkhorn North Linebacker Jase Reynolds Details His Husker Commitment

BREAKING: Class of 2026 LB Jase Reynolds has Committed to Nebraska, he tells me for @on3recruits



The 6’2 210 LB from Elkhorn, NE chose the Cornhuskers over Kansas State and Northwestern



“Staying home! Let’s do it Husker Nation!! 🫶🏻☠️” https://t.co/HFst0MzsMq pic.twitter.com/BQr9MKoT2Q