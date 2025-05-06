Elkhorn North Linebacker Jase Reynolds Details His Husker Commitment
Nebraska football's 2026 class got a boost this week.
Jase Reynolds, a three-star linebacker from Elkhorn North outside of Omaha, became the fourth member of the class for the Huskers. He joins quarterback Dayton Raiola, wide receiver Dveyoun Bonwell-Witte, and defensive back CJ Bronaugh.
Following his commitment, Reynolds caught up with HuskerMax to detail his decision and more.
"Ever since I was a kid, I’ve dreamed of playing at Nebraska," Reynolds said. "Wearing the red 'N' has always been something I’ve looked forward to. Nebraska was the first school to believe in me, and I’m incredibly thankful for the opportunity. You won’t find better coaches, facilities, fans, or tradition anywhere else.
"Being close to my family and friends played a big role in my decision, too. And after spending time with the linebackers, I knew without a doubt that this was the right place for me."
The linebackers coach for NU, Rob Dvoracek, played the biggest part in the recruiting process.
"Coach Dvoracek has played a significant role in my recruiting process," Reynolds said. "It has always been his goal to get to know my family and me at a personal level. I’m very excited to be able to play under him as a coach."
While other recruits will make a commitment decision and still take calls or go on visits, Reynolds is locked in on Nebraska.
"My recruitment will be completely shut down," Reynolds said. "I will not be taking visits to any other schools."
