Nebraska Football Officially Hires New Secondary Coach
Nebraska football moved quickly to supplant Evan Cooper, naming his replacement officially on Thursday.
John Butler is set to join the Huskers as Matt Rhule's secondary coach and pass game coordinator after gaining experience in both college football and the National Football League, most recently working with the Buffalo Bills.
“I am excited to join Coach Rhule, this staff and the great tradition of Nebraska Football and the Blackshirt Defense,” Butler said in the Huskers' press release. “I look forward to working with our players to develop them as players, students and young men, Day by Day!”
Butler spent six of his 29 coaching years in Buffalo, finishing nearly a decade in professional football. The Bills reached the AFC playoffs each of the past five seasons and won the AFC East title in the previous four years. Buffalo was well regarded for elite talent at defensive back, including first-team All-Pro selections for Tre'Davious White and Jordon Poyer and second-team honorees Micah Hyde and Taron Johnson.
Butler also worked on the Houston Texans staff from 2014-17, helping them win the AFC South twice while ranking first in total defense in 2016.
Prior to his NFL tenure, Butler worked with Penn State on Bill O'Brien's staff before leaving to Houston. In 2013, Butler was the defensive coordinator for the Nittany Lions, taking their defense to second in the Big Ten.
The longtime coach also has Power Five experience with South Carolina and Minnesota, working as the special teams coordinator and linebackers coach.
The move came after Cooper's surprising resignation on July 5, with many outlets reporting Butler's deal the day after.
