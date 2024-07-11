Nebraska Football Announces Players for Big Ten Media Days
Nebraska football will introduce its 2024 version with a trio of Huskers in attendance for Big Ten Media Days later this month.
The event will take place at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana, July 23-25. Nebraska will participate on July 24.
The Huskers are sending three seniors: Ben Scott, Isaac Gifford, and Ty Robinson. Coach Matt Rhule will also be there.
All three of the participating Huskers have earned honorable mention All-Big Ten accolades. The trio has a combined 103 games of experience.
The Big Ten Network will broadcast six consecutive hours of live coverage every day, beginning at 10 a.m. CDT. Rick Pizzo and Jake Butt will host morning coverage of the day’s press conferences, while Dave Revsine, Gerry DiNardo and Howard Griffith will interview all 72 attendees on the BTN set during afternoons.
Fans can watch all of the coverage on BTN and the Fox Sports App.
The full schedule for participating teams is below.
DAY 1 (July 23): Illinois, Northwestern, Ohio State, Purdue, Rutgers, Wisconsin
DAY 2 (July 24): Iowa, Michigan State, Nebraska, Penn State, UCLA, USC
DAY 3 (July 25): Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Oregon, Washington
The full list of attendees is at BigTen.org.
