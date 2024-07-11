All Huskers

Nebraska Football Announces Players for Big Ten Media Days

A trio of senior leaders will represent Nebraska football in Indianapolis for Big Ten Media Days later this month.

Kaleb Henry

Jul 27, 2023; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach Matt Rhule speaks to the media during the 2023 Big Ten football media day at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Jul 27, 2023; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach Matt Rhule speaks to the media during the 2023 Big Ten football media day at Lucas Oil Stadium. / Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

Nebraska football will introduce its 2024 version with a trio of Huskers in attendance for Big Ten Media Days later this month.

The event will take place at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana, July 23-25. Nebraska will participate on July 24.

The Huskers are sending three seniors: Ben Scott, Isaac Gifford, and Ty Robinson. Coach Matt Rhule will also be there.

All three of the participating Huskers have earned honorable mention All-Big Ten accolades. The trio has a combined 103 games of experience.

Nebraska Cornhuskers defensive back Isaac Gifford celebrates after an interception against the Maryland Terrapins.
Nov 11, 2023; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers defensive back Isaac Gifford (2) celebrates after an interception against the Maryland Terrapins during the third quarter at Memorial Stadium. / Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

The Big Ten Network will broadcast six consecutive hours of live coverage every day, beginning at 10 a.m. CDT. Rick Pizzo and Jake Butt will host morning coverage of the day’s press conferences, while Dave Revsine, Gerry DiNardo and Howard Griffith will interview all 72 attendees on the BTN set during afternoons.

Fans can watch all of the coverage on BTN and the Fox Sports App.

The full schedule for participating teams is below.

DAY 1 (July 23): Illinois, Northwestern, Ohio State, Purdue, Rutgers, Wisconsin

DAY 2 (July 24): Iowa, Michigan State, Nebraska, Penn State, UCLA, USC

DAY 3 (July 25): Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Oregon, Washington

The full list of attendees is at BigTen.org.

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking All Huskers, following HuskerMax on X, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.

Published |Modified
Kaleb Henry

KALEB HENRY

Kaleb Henry is the Program Director and Sports Director at KLIN radio in Lincoln, Nebraska. A native Nebraskan, he competed in track and field at Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville before returning home. Kaleb has won multiple awards for his work from the Nebraska Broadcasters Association and the Midwest Broadcast Journalists Association, including Gold for Best Sportscast in the state of Nebraska in 2021 and 2023. Kaleb primarily covers Nebraska football, volleyball, men’s and women’s basketball, and baseball. When not covering the Huskers, he spends his days adventuring with his wife Megan, their daughter Millie, and their two dogs Tucker and Ella. You can reach Kaleb at kaleb@klin.com or on Twitter @iKalebHenry. 

Home/Football