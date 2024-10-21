Nebraska-UCLA Football Game Gets 2:30 p.m. Kickoff
Nebraska football's first game in November now has a kickoff time.
The Big Ten Conference announced some of the kickoff times for Nov. 2. The Huskers host UCLA that day, which will have a 2:30 p.m. CDT kickoff.
The game will be televised on the Big Ten Network. This is Nebraska's second BTN appearance this season.
Live radio coverage will also be available on the Huskers Radio Network, Huskers.com and the Huskers app.
Nebraska is coming off of a 56-7 shellacking at Indiana this past weekend. This upcoming Saturday, the Huskers are at No. 4 Ohio State. That game is set for an 11 a.m. kickoff on FOX.
The only remaining game on the schedule after UCLA to have a kickoff time and TV designation is Iowa. That Black Friday matchup will begin at 6:30 p.m. CST on NBC.
MORE: Nebraska Massively Fails Its First Midterm and Gets Decimated by Indiana 56-7
MORE: Nebraska Football Bowl Projections After Blowout Loss to Indiana
MORE: New Nebrasketball Shows Coming to HuskerMax, I-80 Club
MORE: Topline Takeaways: How Does Nebraska Not Even Show Up Against Indiana?
MORE: Curt Cignetti: Indiana Football's Offense Performance 'Will Open Eyes' on Nebraska's Defense
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.