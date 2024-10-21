All Huskers

Nebraska-UCLA Football Game Gets 2:30 p.m. Kickoff

This is Nebraska football's second Big Ten Network appearance this season.

Oct 19, 2024; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Dylan Raiola (15) performs his pregame celebration before a game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Memorial Stadium.
Nebraska football's first game in November now has a kickoff time.

The Big Ten Conference announced some of the kickoff times for Nov. 2. The Huskers host UCLA that day, which will have a 2:30 p.m. CDT kickoff.

The game will be televised on the Big Ten Network. This is Nebraska's second BTN appearance this season.

Live radio coverage will also be available on the Huskers Radio Network, Huskers.com and the Huskers app.

Nebraska is coming off of a 56-7 shellacking at Indiana this past weekend. This upcoming Saturday, the Huskers are at No. 4 Ohio State. That game is set for an 11 a.m. kickoff on FOX.

The only remaining game on the schedule after UCLA to have a kickoff time and TV designation is Iowa. That Black Friday matchup will begin at 6:30 p.m. CST on NBC.

