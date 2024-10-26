No. 4 Ohio State Football Survives Nebraska, 21-17
Nebraska football put a scare into No. 4 Ohio State, but a scare is all it was.
The Huskers fell in Columbus 21-17 Saturday. NU is now 5-3 on the season while OSU is 6-1.
Nebraska is 0-6 in games played to clinch bowl eligibility in the Matt Rhule era. The Huskers have also lost 27 straight games against ranked opponents.
Ohio State got up 14-6 in the first half on a pair of big pass plays for touchdowns. John Hohl tied a school-record for a field goal in a road game going into half, hitting a 54-yarder.
Out of the break, the Blackshirts took over. Ohio State managed just 23 yards in the third quarter, going three-and-out three times and throwing one interception.
Nebraska, meanwhile, added another Hohl field goal in the third quarter. Early in the fourth, the Huskers got a go-ahead touchdown and a two-point conversion to lead 17-14. This was the first lead for the Big Red over an AP top-five opponent in the fourth quarter since the 2009 Big 12 Championship.
But Ohio State answered. The Buckeyes marched 75 yards in eight plays over 4:43 to take a 21-17 lead. After the teams exchanged punts, Nebraska had the ball and a chance to go win the game.
Instead, the officials continued to make themselves known. On the first play of the drive, Jahmal Banks was called for offensive pass interference. On the next play, Ohio State defender Reese Arvell was called for targeting, putting NU at midfield. A false start penalty was promptly called.
With just over two minutes to play, offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield went back to the well of passes behind the line of scrimmage. A screen to Emmett Johnson was stopped for a loss of three yards. A swing pass to the right to Johnson lost a yard. Then on 3rd and 19, Dylan Raiola was picked off, allowing the Buckeyes to end the game.
Oiho State totaled 285 yards on the day, barely edging Nebraska's 273. The Buckeyes only got 64 yads on the ground while the Huskers ran for 121 yards.
Raiola finished 21-for-32 for 152 yards, no touchdowns and one interception. Buckeyes QB Will Howard was 13-for-16 for 221 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception.
Nebraska was called for seven penalties on the day for 62 yards, including a pair of offensive pass interference penalties. Ohio State was called for five penalties, with three of them being accepted for 36 yards. The Buckeyes were not called for a single penalty on offense.
NU returns home next Saturday to host UCLA. The Huskers and Bruins will kickoff at 2:30 p.m. CDT on the Big Ten Network.
Nebraska Athletics Notes
- Ohio State increased its edge in the all-time series with Nebraska to 10-1, including 7-0 in games played in Columbus. The Buckeyes have won the past eight meetings between the schools.
- Place-kicker John Hohl connected on field goals of 39 and 54 yards in the second quarter, and a 47-yard field goal in the third quarter. Those are the three longest field goals of the season by Nebraska. Hohl’s previous long was 21 yards.
- Hohl’s 54-yard field tied for the sixth-longest in school history and tied for the longest ever in a road game (Brett Maher, also 54, at UCLA, 2012). Hohl’s field goal was the longest since Tristan Alvano made a 55-yard field goal against Purdue last season.
- Hohl is the first Nebraska kicker to make three field goals in a game since Timmy Bleekrode had three field goals at Purdue in 2022.
- The Nebraska defense recorded two sacks, tying for the most allowed by Ohio State in a game this season. Ohio State entered the game having allowed five sacks in six games.
- The Blackshirts also had seven tackles for loss, the most allowed by Ohio State in a game this season (previous high was five by Western Michigan).
- The Nebraska defense held Ohio state to season lows of 64 rushing yards, 285 total yards and 21 points. The Buckeyes’ previous lows had been 141 rushing yards (at Oregon), 412 total yards (vs. Iowa) and 31 points (at Oregon).
- Malcolm Hartzog Jr. intercepted his team-leading fourth pass of the season in the third quarter. His four interceptions tie for the most by a Husker since Nathan Gerry had five interceptions in 2015.
- Quarterback Dylan Raiola had a career-long 38-yard run in the second quarter to set up a Nebraska field goal. The 38-yard run was the longest by Nebraska in a Big Ten game this season. Raiola finished with nine carries for 31 yards, setting a career best for rushing yards.
- True freshman receiver Jacory Barney Jr. had seven receptions to increase his total to xxx 34 receptions this season He is just the fifth Husker freshman and second true freshman to catch 30 passes in a season.
- Running back Dante Dowdell scored on a 1-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter to give Nebraska the lead. His touchdown was his team-leading sixth touchdown of the season. Dowdell finished the game with 14 carries for 60 yards.
- Tight end Thomas Fidone II caught four passes for 55 yards, including a 33-yard catch in the fourth quarter. He had six catches last week at Indiana. With his four receptions today, Fidone has 49 career receptions. He is one catch from becoming the 11th tight end in program history with 50 career receptions.
- Defensive end Jimari Butler had 1.0 sack and 3.0 TFLs in the game. His 3.0 TFLs marked a career high, bettering his previous high of 1.5.
- JACK linebacker MJ Sherman made three tackles, including a sack and 2.0 TFLs. His 2.0 TFLs were a career best, bettering his 1.5 TFL at Purdue earlier this season.
- Nebraska’s game captains today were WR Jahmal Banks, OT Bryce Benhart, DE Jimari Butler and DB Marques Buford Jr.
