McMaster's Big Ten Football Power Rankings After Week 9
- Rutgers Scarlet Knights
- Purdue Boilermakers
- Northwestern Wildcats
- UCLA Bruins
- Washington Huskies
- Maryland Terrapins
- USC Trojans
- Michigan State Spartans
- Michigan Wolverines
- Iowa Hawkeyes
- Nebraska Cornhuskers
- Wisconsin Badgers
- Minnesota Golden Gophers
- Illinois Fighting Illini
- Indiana Hoosiers
- Ohio State Buckeyes
- Penn State Nittany Lions
- Oregon Ducks
Matt McMaster has released his latest set of Big Ten Football Power Rankings.
18. Rutgers (4-4, 1-4 Big Ten) [Last Week: 17]
For the fourth straight week, they got their butts whooped. This defense fell off a cliff and couldn’t stop a traffic cone in an alley. Their offense is built off of the defense's strength, but when the defense gives up over 35 points per game in their last three contests, they have no chance at winning.
17. Purdue (1-6, 0-4 Big Ten) [Last Week: 18]
Bye Week.
16. Northwestern (3-5, 1-4 Big Ten) [Last Week: 16]
They lack not only talent but also consistency. When you combine those two elements, you’re bound to lose a lot of football games. There are games where they look like the 8-win team from a year ago. There are games where they look like the teams whose over-under on wins was 3.5. Their ceiling is a good football team; the problem is that we’ve seen their floor way more often.
15. UCLA (2-5, 1-4 Big Ten) [Last Week: 15]
Bye Week.
14. Washington (2-3 4-4 Big Ten) [Last Week: 12]
I thought that after their win against Michigan, the Washington Huskies were going to parlay that momentum into a very good season. Instead, they’ve taken that momentum and wasted it with back-to-back lackluster performances. I know Indiana is a CFP-caliber team, but there's no reason you should be getting dominated by a team with a backup quarterback.
13. Maryland (4-4, 1-4 Big Ten) [Last Week: 13]
I used to say that what Billy Edwards is doing behind the center for the Terrapins was the only thing I liked about Maryland but after his lackluster performance against Minnesota I think I might have to rescind that.
12. USC (4-4, 2-4 Big Ten) [Last Week: 14]
Rutgers might be the worst team in the country, but kudos to USC for blowing them out. Wins have not come easy for this talented group, so maybe this easy win will give them the confidence they need to close out close games down the final stretch of the season.
11. Michigan State (4-4, 2-3 Big Ten) [Last Week: 10]
Tough loss to Michigan, but I liked what I saw from this team the last couple of weeks. Aiden Chiles is young and prone to mistakes, but he’s grown mightily since his performance against Oregon.
10. Iowa (5-3, 3-2 Big Ten) [Last Week: 11]
It was a dominant win from the Hawkeyes as they defeated Northwestern 40-14. Kaleb Johnson was incredible once again, but it was even better to see them get production out of former Northwestern quarterback Brendan Sullivan, who will get the start for Iowa this week against Wisconsin. Their QB issues restrict them from having a high ceiling but their elite coaching and defense gives them a chance against any 2nd tier Big Ten team.
9. Michigan (5-3, 3-2 Big Ten) [Last Week: 9]
It’s hard for me to buy into this team after the loss to Illinois and the insane quarterback problems they’ve had. Despite my hesitation to say this team is for real, this was a really good program win for Sherrone Moore. Michigan State had a ton of momentum coming into this one, and the Wolverines stomped it out and proved they were the better football team through their physicality. This season is far from what the team was last year but wins like this prove that not everything was lost in 2023.
8. Nebraska (5-3, 2-3 Big Ten) [Last Week: 8]
It was the same old same old from the Big Red on Saturday. It was an improvement from the embarrassing loss they suffered to Indiana. Still, once again, this program failed to take advantage of their great opportunities to pick up season-defining wins. They’ll be able to bounce back from a forgettable October when they host UCLA.
7. Wisconsin (5-3, 3-2 Big Ten) [Last Week: 6]
It was a valiant effort from the Badgers. They put up a good fight from the opening kick to the finale whistle, but Penn State’s talent and toughness were too much to handle. I think this program is just a year away from putting it all together and making true noise in the conference, and that’s a win.
6. Minnesota (5-3, 3-2 Big Ten) [Last Week: 7]
It was a dominant victory for Minnesota, as they led 34-10 at halftime. Quarterback Max Brosmer had his best game of the season and is peaking at the right time. They’ll need Brosmer and running back Darius Taylor to be at their best, as their end-of-season schedule includes Illinois, Penn State, and Wisconsin.
5. Illinois (6-3, 3-2 Big Ten) [Last Week: 5]
Illinois is in a tier of its own. After the bludgeoning suffered against the Oregon Ducks, it’s obvious they should not be classed with the elites of this conference. Still, I’m confident that they can beat everyone below them in these rankings. They’ll have an enormous matchup this week against Minnesota on the road to prove if their excellent start to the season was a fluke or if they are for real.
4. Indiana (8-0, 5-0 Big Ten) [Last Week: 4]
No, Rourke? No problem. The run that the Hoosiers are on is one of one. For most teams on a run like this, losing your Heisman-caliber quarterback to injury is like a death sentence, but not for this team. Tayven Jackson managed the game incredibly well, and Indiana’s running backs Justice Ellison and Ty Son Lawton ate the Huskies alive. Hoosiers have gone from a great story to legitimate college football playoff contenders.
3. Ohio State (6-1, 3-1 Big Ten) [Last Week: 2]
They survived their trap game, but I am concerned about Ohio State's offensive line. Backup tackle Zen Michalski got eaten alive by the Nebraska defensive line making life for Will Howard incredibly difficult. Howard used his athleticism to evade pressure and even scrambled for positive yards, but the lack of protection nearly cost the Buckeyes the game.
Even more concerning is that Michalski went down with an injury at the end of the Nebraska game and is listed as questionable for the team's all-important matchup against the Penn State Nittany Lions. All-American Guard Donovan Jackson, who only ever played guard, would move out to tackle if Michalski can’t go. Unfortunately for the Bucks, they must take their bandaged-up trench on the road to face a PSU team who’s never had a better opportunity to finally beat the Buckeyes.
2. Penn State (7-0, 4-0 Big Ten) [Last Week: 3]
This is it. All year I’ve said that this Penn State team has a chance to finally “get over the hump,” well, judgment week is here. Riding high after a gutsy win against a good Wisconsin team, the Nittany Lions will welcome a battered and bruised Ohio State Buckeyes squad.
This is the game everyone in College Park had circled on their calendars. This is THE game this team has been waiting for. Win it, and you are one step closer to securing a spot in the conference championship game. Lose it, and there might be changes on the horizon.
1. Oregon (8-0, 5-0 Big Ten) [Last Week: 1]
If there was doubt that Oregon deserved its No. 1 ranking, it was eradicated on Saturday. They dominated the Illinois Illini from bell to bell and covered an enormous spread of 22 points in a ranked matchup. The Ducks gashed an Illinois defense that’s given top teams in this conference fits, hanging 38 points and over 500 yards on the No. 20 team in the country. Quarterback Dillon Gabriel had another Heisman-caliber performance, proving why the Big Ten now runs through Eugene, Oregon.
