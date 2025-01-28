Nebraska Quarterback Dylan Raiola Opens at +5000 to Win the 2025 Heisman Trophy
Nebraska football quarterback Dylan Raiola is officially on the board for the 2025 Heisman Trophy.
According to Vegas Insider, Raiola is +5000 to win the Heisman in 2025. That means a $100 bet today on the Husker QB would pay the bettor $5,000 if he won the award.
Raiola set Nebraska freshman records for passing yards (2,819 yards) and completion percentage (67.1). Overall, he ranked third on Nebraska's season completion percentage chart and seventh on NU's season passing yards list.
Those numbers are expected to improve in 2025. Besides the fact that Raiola will be another year older and wiser, having gone through a collegiate season, the pieces around him are, on paper, improved.
From a coaching standpoint, Raiola is now working with new offensive coordinator Dana Holgorsen. As an OC for several years before becoming a successful head coach, Holgorsen's offenses had an average national finish of second in passing offense, third in total offense and sixth in scoring offense. All six of the offenses Holgorsen has coordinated have ranked in the top three nationally in passing, the top six in total offense and the top 13 in scoring offense.
Over his career, nine players quarterbacks have had a 3,000-yard passing season. Nebraska has had four such seasons in program history: Zac Taylor, 2006 (3,197 yards); Joe Ganz, 2008 (3,568 yards); Tommy Armstrong Jr., 2015 (3,030 yards); Tanner Lee, 2017 (3,143 yards).
Raiola's targets should also be improved in 2025. Through the transfer portal, the Huskers have added multiple wide receivers.
Expected to make the biggest immediate impact is former Kentucky wideout Dane Key, who had 715 yards on 47 receptions in 2024. His teammate Hardley Gilmore IV has also switched to the Huskers. Gilmore caught six passes for 153 yards in his lone season in Lexington.
Also now in Lincoln is former California wideout Nyziah Hunter. As a redshirt freshman in 2024, Hunter made 40 catches for 578 yards and five touchdowns.
That's without including the return of Jacory Barney Jr., who set the program record for receptions by a true freshman at 55 this past season. He finished third on the team in receiving yards at 447, behind the departing pair of Jahmal Banks and Isaiah Neyor.
An offseason to improve with a dynamic offensive mind and better overall weapons. Raiola is likely to not be among those invited to New York, but he is set to take another step forward in 2025.
Quarterbacks dominate the top of the odds for the next Heisman, taking 17 of the top 18 spots. That includes LSU's Garrett Nussmeier at +800 as the favorite, Texas's Arch Manning at +900, Clemson's Cade Klubnik at +1000, and Tennessee's Nico Iamaleavea at +1400.
The only non-QB in that bunch is Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith at + 1200. You have to jump down to Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love at +4500 for the next position player on the list.
Other Big Ten odds of note include Penn State quarterback Drew Allar at +1400, Oregon quarterback Dante Moore at +1800, and Ohio State quarterback Julian Sayin at +1800.
