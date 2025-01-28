All Huskers

Big Ten Features Five Top 25 Programs, Auburn Claims All First-Place Votes in AP Poll

Eight of the conference's teams received at least one vote in Monday's rankings.

Jan 19, 2025; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans guard Jaden Akins (3) and forward Frankie Fidler (8) celebrate as the clock expires and the Michigan State Spartans defeat the Illinois Fighting Illini at Jack Breslin Student Events Center.
Jan 19, 2025; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans guard Jaden Akins (3) and forward Frankie Fidler (8) celebrate as the clock expires and the Michigan State Spartans defeat the Illinois Fighting Illini at Jack Breslin Student Events Center. / Dale Young-Imagn Images
The Big Ten Conference continued to showcase its strength in Monday's Associated Press Top 25.

The Big Ten had five ranked teams while three other schools claimed votes in Monday's poll, nearly posting half of the conference with national recognition. The conference was led by No. 7 Michigan State jumping up one spot from last week's rankings, while No. 10 Purdue gave the Big Ten two programs in the top 10.

No. 16 Oregon, No. 17 Wisconsin, and No. 18 Illinois were featured in a logjam in the middle in the rankings. Michigan, Maryland, and UCLA all received at least one vote in Monday's poll as Michigan and Maryland were the highest received teams outside of the top 25.

Maryland huddles during the Indiana versus Maryland men's basketball game
Maryland huddles during the Indiana versus Maryland men's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025. / Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Southeastern Conference had ten programs included in this week's poll, easily leading all conferences in total appearances. The SEC held the top-spot with No. 1 Auburn receiving all 62 first-place votes while No. 4 Alabama and No. 5 Florida wrapped up the top five. No. 8 Tennessee gave the conference four programs in the top ten, while No. 12 Kentucky, No. 13 Texas A&M, No. 14 Mississippi State, No. 20 Missouri, No. 23 Ole Miss, and No. 24 Vanderbilt appeared in this week's rankings.

The SEC also received votes for Texas and Oklahoma. The conference ended with 12 of their 16 programs receiving votes in this week's poll.

The Big 12 Conference included the No. 3 team in the nation Iowa State. The Big 12 had No. 6 Houston, No. 11 Kansas, and No. 22 Texas Tech while including three teams receiving votes. The Atlantic Coast Conference only featured two programs, with No. 2 Duke leading the charge and No. 21 Louisville. The Big East included the final top ten team with No. 9 Marquette, and also included NO. 15 St. John's and No. 25 UConn.

UConn Huskies guard Solo Ball (1) reacts after a play against the Butler Bulldogs in the second half
Jan 21, 2025; Storrs, Connecticut, USA; UConn Huskies guard Solo Ball (1) reacts after a play against the Butler Bulldogs in the second half at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion. / David Butler II-Imagn Images

The final teams receiving votes in this week's poll included Michigan, Maryland, Utah State, Clemson, Arizona, Saint Mary's, Gonzaga, Texas, Creighton, Baylor, New Mexico, VCU, West Virginia, Oklahoma, Bradley, and UCLA.

Nebraska has now faced seven programs that have received votes in the latest polls - Saint Mary's, Michigan State, Purdue, Wisconsin, Creighton, UCLA, and Maryland. Nebraska is 2-5 in those contests, with victories coming over Creighton and UCLA.

The top 25 run for the Huskers continues for their next two matchups, as NU welcomes No. 18 Illinois on Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena before heading to the Pacific Northwest to face No. 16 Oregon on Sunday.

Associated Press Top 25

  1. Auburn
  2. Duke
  3. Iowa State
  4. Alabama
  5. Florida
  6. Houston
  7. Michigan State
  8. Tennessee
  9. Marquette
  10. Purdue
  11. Kansas
  12. Kentucky
  13. Texas A&M
  14. Mississippi State
  15. St. John's
  16. Oregon
  17. Wisconsin
  18. Illinois
  19. Memphis
  20. Missouri
  21. Louisville
  22. Texas Tech
  23. Ole Miss
  24. Vanderbilt
  25. UConn

