Nebraska Women's Basketball Continues to Receive Votes, Just Outside of AP Top 25
Despite a home loss on Sunday, Nebraska women's basketball continued to garner national recognition in Monday's Associated Press rankings.
The Husker women (15-5, 6-3 B1G) continued to receive votes in this week's AP Top 25 poll despite falling to a now-top 10 rated Ohio State 72-66 on Sunday. Last week, Nebraska was two points away from tying with the No. 25 team. This week, NU dropped to the 27th team in total points, falling behind Big Ten Conference for Michigan.
Nebraska did open last week with a dominant 91-60 victory over Wisconsin at Pinnacle Bank Arena, continuing a five-game winning streak after suffering back-to-back losses in California to top-rated UCLA and No. 4 USC. Sunday's loss to the Buckeyes is the Huskers' first defeat since Jan. 1.
Nebraska nearly notched themselves back into the top 25, as the Huskers have been included in nearly every poll from the Associated Press this season. Nebraska was held out of the rankings following their losses to UCLA and USC in the Jan. 6 edition, but had either appeared or received votes in each ranking since.
The Huskers were inching up the Top 25 after the start of the season, beginning the year in the rankings but remaining in the lower portion. Prior to their loss to Georgia Tech, the Huskers were No. 24 in the Dec. 8 edition of the poll. Nebraska was No. 23 to begin the season and peaked at No. 21 prior to the Huskers' non-conference 80-74 loss at Creighton on Nov. 22.
The Big Ten Conference remained strong at the top with unbeaten UCLA at No. 1, followed by No. 4 USC and No. 8 Ohio State in the top 10. The Buckeyes jumped up four spots following their road win in Lincoln. Two other conference teams appeared in this week's rankings including No. 14 Maryland and No. 16 Michigan State. The Terrapins were dropped from the top 10 following a 74-66 loss in Columbus to Ohio State on Jan. 23.
The Big Ten had a total of five teams appear in the AP poll, while three other programs received votes. Michigan, Nebraska, and Minnesota all earned recognition outside of the top 25.
The Southeastern Conference included eight teams in the top 25, the most of any conference for Monday's poll. No. 2 South Carolina garnered a lone first-place vote, while No. 5 Texas pushed up two spots. LSU fell to No. 7, as No. 12 Kentucky, No. 13 Oklahoma, No. 18 Tennessee, No. 22 Alabama, and No. 23 Vanderbilt rounded out the SEC's ranked teams. Ole Miss also received consideration.
The Atlantic Coast Conference appeared with seven teams in this week's rankings led by No. 3 Notre Dame. No. 10 Duke floated up four spots, while No. 15 North Carolina, No. 17 North Carolina State, No. 9 California, No. 20 Georgia Tech, and No. 25 Florida State all remained in the rankings.
The Big 12 Conference appeared in the top 10 as No. 9 TCU edged out No. 11 Kansas State for a higher ranking. West Virginia fell five spots to No. 21, and No. 24 Oklahoma State remained on the fringe of the poll. Baylor and Utah each received votes. The Big East only included one team - No. 6 UConn - but Creighton, Nebraska's non-conference loss on Nov. 22, received votes despite falling the Huskies on Saturday.
Nebraska begins Big Ten road play again on Thursday traveling to Purdue, then faces Indiana in Bloomington on Sunday. The Huskers next top 25 matchup could come on Thursday, Febr. 6 hosting Michigan or in a road test at No. 14 Maryland on Febr. 13.
Associated Press Top 25
- UCLA
- South Carolina
- Notre Dame
- USC
- Texas
- UConn
- LSU
- Ohio State
- TCU
- Duke
- Kansas State
- Kentucky
- Oklahoma
- Maryland
- North Carolina
- Michigan State
- North Carolina State
- Tennessee
- California
- Georgia Tech
- West Virginia
- Alabama
- Vanderbilt
- Oklahoma State
- Florida State
