All Huskers

Nebraska Opens with 19th-Best Odds to Win the 2025-26 College Football Playoff

The Huskers have the sixth-best odds in the Big Ten Conference to win the national title.

Kaleb Henry

Dec 28, 2024; Bronx, NY, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach Matt Rhule and players celebrate after the game against the Boston College Eagles at Yankee Stadium.
Dec 28, 2024; Bronx, NY, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach Matt Rhule and players celebrate after the game against the Boston College Eagles at Yankee Stadium. / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
In this story:

Nebraska football hasn't finished the top 25 in more than a decade, but that isn't stopping oddsmakers from giving the Huskers a top-25 chance to win the next national championship.

According to Circa Sports, Nebraska is +10000 to win the 2025-26 College Football Playoff national championship. That means a $100 bet today on the Huskers would pay the bettor $10,000 should the Big Red win the national title.

Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Dylan Raiola (15).
Nov 23, 2024; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Dylan Raiola (15) walks off as fans rush the field after defeating the Wisconsin Badgers at Memorial Stadium. / Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

That is, obviously, a long shot. Nebraska has not won a natinoal championship since 1997. But the Huskers did make a bowl game for the first time since 2017 this past season, beating Boston College in the Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium in New York City.

This offseason has seen more changes for Nebraska, with a number of new coaches on the staff, including new coordinators on both sides of the ball. The Huskers have also added more than a dozen transfers while seeing the roster trim to 132. That roster will need to shrink even more this fall with the new 105-man limit.

Nebraska opens the 2025 season at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City against Cincinnati. That game is slated for Thursday, Aug. 28.

Cornhuskers head coach Matt Rhule celebrates with his team after the game against the Boston College Eagles at Yankee Stadium
Dec 28, 2024; Bronx, NY, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach Matt Rhule celebrates with his team after the game against the Boston College Eagles at Yankee Stadium. / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Other Odds

Ohio State is the favorite for next season after winning it all this year. The Buckeyes are +500, just ahead of Georgia (+600) and Oregon (+650).

Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day hoists the championship trophy.
Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day hoists the championship trophy during the Ohio State Buckeyes College Football Playoff National Championship celebration at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Jan. 26, 2025. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Odds for other Big Ten teams include Penn State at +900, Michigan at +4000, and USC at +6,000. Other teams are at +20000 or worse. Purdue and Rutgers are tied for the longest odds at +500000.

Below are teams with better than +20,000 odds.

  1. Ohio State +500
  2. Georgia +600
  3. Oregon +650
  4. Texas +700
  5. Penn State +900
  6. Alabama +1200
  7. Notre Dame +1700
  8. Clemson +2000
  9. LSU +2500
  10. Ole Miss +2500
  11. Tennessee +2500
  12. Texas A&M +3000
  13. Michigan +4000
  14. Auburn +5000
  15. Miami (FL) +5000
  16. South Carolina +6000
  17. USC +6000
  18. Florida +8000
  19. Nebraska +10000
  20. Oklahoma +10000
  21. Florida State +15000
  22. Louisville +15000
  23. Missouri +15000
  24. SMU +15000

Odds update periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

MORE: The I-80 Club Remembers Calvin Jones

MORE: Three Former Nebraska Football Players, One Future Assistant Advance to Super Bowl LIX

MORE: Nebraska Women's Basketball Continues to Receive Votes, Just Outside of AP Top 25

MORE: Big Ten Features Five Top 25 Programs, Auburn Claims All First-Place Votes in AP Poll

MORE: 2027 4-Star Edge David Jacobs Discusses Husker Offer

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.

Published |Modified
Kaleb Henry
KALEB HENRY

Kaleb Henry is an award-winning sports reporter, covering collegiate athletics since 2014 via radio, podcasting, and digital journalism. His experience with Big Ten Conference teams goes back more than a decade, including time covering programs such as the Nebraska Cornhuskers, Oregon Ducks, and USC Trojans. He has contributed to Sports Illustrated since 2021. Kaleb has won multiple awards for his sports coverage from the Nebraska Broadcasters Association and Midwest Broadcast Journalists Association. Prior to working in sports journalism, Kaleb was a Division I athlete on the Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville Track and Field team where he discussed NCAA legislation as SIUE's representative to the Ohio Valley Conference Student-Athlete Advisory Committee. 

Home/Football