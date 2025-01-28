Nebraska Opens with 19th-Best Odds to Win the 2025-26 College Football Playoff
Nebraska football hasn't finished the top 25 in more than a decade, but that isn't stopping oddsmakers from giving the Huskers a top-25 chance to win the next national championship.
According to Circa Sports, Nebraska is +10000 to win the 2025-26 College Football Playoff national championship. That means a $100 bet today on the Huskers would pay the bettor $10,000 should the Big Red win the national title.
That is, obviously, a long shot. Nebraska has not won a natinoal championship since 1997. But the Huskers did make a bowl game for the first time since 2017 this past season, beating Boston College in the Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium in New York City.
This offseason has seen more changes for Nebraska, with a number of new coaches on the staff, including new coordinators on both sides of the ball. The Huskers have also added more than a dozen transfers while seeing the roster trim to 132. That roster will need to shrink even more this fall with the new 105-man limit.
Nebraska opens the 2025 season at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City against Cincinnati. That game is slated for Thursday, Aug. 28.
Other Odds
Ohio State is the favorite for next season after winning it all this year. The Buckeyes are +500, just ahead of Georgia (+600) and Oregon (+650).
Odds for other Big Ten teams include Penn State at +900, Michigan at +4000, and USC at +6,000. Other teams are at +20000 or worse. Purdue and Rutgers are tied for the longest odds at +500000.
Below are teams with better than +20,000 odds.
- Ohio State +500
- Georgia +600
- Oregon +650
- Texas +700
- Penn State +900
- Alabama +1200
- Notre Dame +1700
- Clemson +2000
- LSU +2500
- Ole Miss +2500
- Tennessee +2500
- Texas A&M +3000
- Michigan +4000
- Auburn +5000
- Miami (FL) +5000
- South Carolina +6000
- USC +6000
- Florida +8000
- Nebraska +10000
- Oklahoma +10000
- Florida State +15000
- Louisville +15000
- Missouri +15000
- SMU +15000
Odds update periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
