The I-80 Club Remembers Calvin Jones
On the latest Saturday Morning Coffee Show from the I-80 Club, Jack Mitchell took Josh Peterson down memory lane to discuss the late Calvin Jones. The era he found himself stuck between tells part of the story. But as they discussed, he was an incredible running back in his own right.
Below is a lightly edited transcript of their conversation on the podcast.
Jack: You could see how big he was too. He was more of kind of the Lawrence Phillips style, bigger guy, is the way that I would I would describe it. I assume people know this in Omaha, but like his senior year at Omaha Central was like 2,100 yards. Yeah, he had 2,196. And that was the highest, at least as of 2017, from Omaha Central. Ahman Green wasn't close to that. Leodis Flowers wasn't close to that. David Horne wasn't close to that. None of those guys were close to that.
And then, you know, doesn't start playing till that '91 season. And dude, it's no joke, that season, in ‘91, he plays ten games has 108 rushes for 900 yards and 14 touchdowns dude.
Josh: Good lord.
Jack: Like and like he doesn't even seem like one of the greats and like what would we kill for a rushing line like that, right now? Insane! 8.3 yards a carry. 14 freaking touchdowns. Dude, his touchdowns per year. 14, 14, and 12. I just had no idea then how that [you wouldn’t see] that rushing attack from Nebraska [in the future].
Josh: Well, you just because it was it was so it was so common. Like that's the thing. The further we get removed from that era… And there was a comment a couple moments ago for Matt: “Let's break down the players on the offensive line. They seem pretty important.” You heard it at the very end of that call from Kent: “Great blocking from Will Shields and Rob Zatechka”! A Hall of Famer in the NFL and then one of the better linemen of that era for Nebraska.
But it was just so common. That's what it was. Nebraska always had really good running backs. Some of them were truly elite, great Heisman caliber. Others were at the very least really, really good. And he was probably in the really, really good category. You can speak to this better than I can, given that you were a teenager at the time, but it probably was just like, yeah, this is what Nebraska is.
