Carriker Chronicles: Ohio State Game Is Nebraska's Opportunity to Earn Respect
Adam Carriker is joined by college football analyst and former Ohio State Buckeye Ben Hartsock as they discuss/debate the job Matt Rhule and Marcus Satterfield have done at Nebraska so far. Nebraska football has an opportunity to earn back some respect Saturday when the Huskers visit the Buckeyes at the Horseshoe, and Ben and Adam break down just how important the final four games of this year are for the Huskers. The last month of the season will go a long way toward earning respect and building momentum for next year.
