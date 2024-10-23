Has Nebraska Football Already Lost 5-Star WR Michael Terry III to Texas?
Nebraska football has worked tirelessly on this 2025 class, including getting a flip as recently as this week. But the work isn't over as the coaching staff continues to work on some major targets.
Five-star wide receiver Michael Terry III is still on the board. The Alamo Heights star in San Antonio, Texas, is predicted to stay home with the Longhorns, but Oregon and Nebraska have stayed in the hunt.
Terry has been a priority recruit for the Cornhuskers for a long period of time including in the summer when he visited. Nebraska was hopeful to get him in the boat and failed to do so.
HuskerMax reported the Longhorns to be the leader the last time we discussed Terry. Since then the Longhorns have only run away in the recruitment. The Cornhuskers haven’t had him back on campus when the Longhorns have. The Cornhuskers are starting to fall back.
Nebraska will not go away and will be in the ear of Terry until he puts pen to paper. Nebraska has had its best season in several years through the first seven games and is looking to add to that success in the recruiting trail. Terry is the player that would take the class to the next level.
Nebraska's best chance at landing Terry may be hoping he takes the recruitment right up to a signing day announcement, where anything and everything has been known to happen.
