Nebraska Receiver Dane Key Named to Senior Bowl Top 300 List

The Kentucky transfer was named to the shortlist of over 2,000 draft-eligible players by the Senior Bowl Scouting Department.

Austin Jacobsen

Husker transfer wideout Dane Key could be one of the top seniors in the nation this fall.
Husker transfer wideout Dane Key could be one of the top seniors in the nation this fall. / Nebraska Athletics
Nebraska football receiver Dane Key is already receiving some NFL attention prior to his senior season in Lincoln.

Key, a former Kentucky receiver who transferred to the Huskers over the offseason, was named to the 2026 Senior Bowl Top 300 list on Wednesday morning, being selected by the Senior Bowl Scouting Department from a list of over 2,000 draft-eligible prospects. The receiver was the only Husker selected for the watch list.

Prior to joining Nebraska, Key was a team captain in Lexington following three seasons with the Wildcats. The receiver played in 12 games with 11 starts in his junior season in 2024, nabbing 47 receptions for 715 yards and two touchdowns. Key set career bests in catches and receiving yards in his junior campaign, adding two 100-yard receiving games while leading Kentucky in receptions and receiving yards.

Kentucky Wildcats wide receiver Dane Key (6) runs the ball against Murray State Racers defensive back Larry Preston
Dane Key was a successful wide receiver at Kentucky before following his position coach to Lincoln. / Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

Before entering college football, Key was a standout prep prospect from Lexington, Ky, earning a four-star nod by 247Sports and ESPN. He was named the top prospect in the state of Kentucky and was among the nation's top 250 overall recruits and top 40 wide receivers. During his freshman season, Key immediately made an impact with 37 receptions, 519 receiving yards, and six scores in 2022. He opened his Wildcat career with 12 starts as a freshman in 13 games and became the first true freshman Kentucky receiver to start a season opener since 2003.

The receiver continued his success in 2023 as a sophomore, matching his touchdown mark from the year prior with six scores on 42 receptions with 636 receiving yards. Key would once again be featured in all 13 games, including 12 starts, while leading Kentucky in receiving yards. Key would be named a team captain the following season.

Key finished his Kentucky career fifth on the Wildcats' all-time receptions list and 13th in career receiving yards, totaling 35 starts, 126 career receptions, 1,870 receiving yards, and 14 touchdowns.

Kentucky Wildcats wide receiver Dane Key (6) runs onto the field before the game against the Auburn Tigers at Kroger Field.
Dane Key didn't need long to make a decision on his next school, choosing the Huskers in December. / Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

Key was a priority target for Matt Rhule and Nebraska, inking the receiver transfer in late December following the Huskers' Pinstripe Bowl victory. Key was the No. 4 receiver and 10th-ranked player by 247Sports while being listed as the No. 9 overall player available by Rivals. The receiver followed his position coach, Daikiel Shorts Jr., to Nebraska following the replacement of former receivers coach Garret McGuire.

Earlier in fall camp, Key and defensive lineman Riley Van Poppel were awarded the first batch of new single-digit uniforms. Key was assigned No. 6, replacing graduated defensive back Tommi Hill with the designation. The single-digit uniform tradition dates back to coach Matt Rhule's first season in Lincoln, as the jersey assignments were voted upon by the team to define the "toughest" players on the roster leading into the 2023 year.

“It was something really special, just knowing that all my teammates welcomed me in,” Key said in his fall camp availability last week. “It’s a true brotherhood here, and they saw what I came in and did and just went straight to work, and I feel like everybody on the team just respects that. To know that my teammates have my back and they respect me so much, there’s no greater feeling.”

Dane Key catches a heavily contested pass during fall camp.
Dane Key catches a heavily contested pass during fall camp. / Nebraska Athletic

“I think Dane did such a great job of coming in as a guy with production in the SEC and being such a hard worker, so humble, rallying that position,” Rhule said in his media availability earlier in August.

Key has already made a connection with returning starting quarterback Dylan Raiola, calling the sophomore his "brother" during Raiola's summer football camp in Lincoln. The signal caller shared the same feeling about one of his new targets.

“I love Dane,” Raiola said. “Dane will probably be in my wedding one day.”

Wide receiver Dane Key (6) of the Kentucky Wildcats scored the Wildcats' second touchdown
Wide receiver Dane Key (6) of the Kentucky Wildcats scored the Wildcats' second touchdown in the second half but the Cats fell short 20-13 to visiting Vanderbilt at Kroger Field Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024 in Lexington, Ky. / Matt Stone/Courier Journal/USA Today Network / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Huskers open the 2025 season on Thursday, Aug. 28, as they take on Cincinnati at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. CDT on ESPN and the Huskers Radio Network.

Nebraska Football 2025 Schedule

  • Aug. 28 (Thursday) vs. Cincinnati (Kansas City) 8 p.m. ESPN
  • Sep. 6 vs. Akron 6:30 p.m. CDT BTN
  • Sep. 13 vs. Houston Christian 11 a.m. FS1
  • Sep. 20 vs. Michigan 2:30 p.m. CBS
  • Oct. 4 vs. Michigan State 11/2:30/3
  • Oct. 11 at Maryland TBA
  • Oct. 17 (Friday) at Minnesota 7 p.m. FOX
  • Oct. 25 vs. Northwestern TBA
  • Nov. 1 vs. USC TBA
  • Nov. 8 at UCLA TBA
  • Nov. 22 at Penn State TBA
  • Nov. 28 (Black Friday) vs. Iowa 11 a.m. CBS

Home games are bolded. All times central.

Published
Austin Jacobsen
AUSTIN JACOBSEN

Austin Jacobsen is a radio broadcaster and former Sports Director in Central Nebraska. He has seen the Cornhusker state from all corners; growing up in the Panhandle, completing his college degree in Kearney, working in the rural Sandhills, and now residing in Omaha. Austin is a statewide, regional, and national radio award winner and can usually be found at a high school football field on Friday nights and tuning in to the Huskers wherever they travel. If he is not on the road, Austin enjoys movie dates with his girlfriend and their dog, Ava.

