Nebraska Receiver Dane Key Named to Senior Bowl Top 300 List
Nebraska football receiver Dane Key is already receiving some NFL attention prior to his senior season in Lincoln.
Key, a former Kentucky receiver who transferred to the Huskers over the offseason, was named to the 2026 Senior Bowl Top 300 list on Wednesday morning, being selected by the Senior Bowl Scouting Department from a list of over 2,000 draft-eligible prospects. The receiver was the only Husker selected for the watch list.
Prior to joining Nebraska, Key was a team captain in Lexington following three seasons with the Wildcats. The receiver played in 12 games with 11 starts in his junior season in 2024, nabbing 47 receptions for 715 yards and two touchdowns. Key set career bests in catches and receiving yards in his junior campaign, adding two 100-yard receiving games while leading Kentucky in receptions and receiving yards.
Before entering college football, Key was a standout prep prospect from Lexington, Ky, earning a four-star nod by 247Sports and ESPN. He was named the top prospect in the state of Kentucky and was among the nation's top 250 overall recruits and top 40 wide receivers. During his freshman season, Key immediately made an impact with 37 receptions, 519 receiving yards, and six scores in 2022. He opened his Wildcat career with 12 starts as a freshman in 13 games and became the first true freshman Kentucky receiver to start a season opener since 2003.
The receiver continued his success in 2023 as a sophomore, matching his touchdown mark from the year prior with six scores on 42 receptions with 636 receiving yards. Key would once again be featured in all 13 games, including 12 starts, while leading Kentucky in receiving yards. Key would be named a team captain the following season.
Key finished his Kentucky career fifth on the Wildcats' all-time receptions list and 13th in career receiving yards, totaling 35 starts, 126 career receptions, 1,870 receiving yards, and 14 touchdowns.
Key was a priority target for Matt Rhule and Nebraska, inking the receiver transfer in late December following the Huskers' Pinstripe Bowl victory. Key was the No. 4 receiver and 10th-ranked player by 247Sports while being listed as the No. 9 overall player available by Rivals. The receiver followed his position coach, Daikiel Shorts Jr., to Nebraska following the replacement of former receivers coach Garret McGuire.
Earlier in fall camp, Key and defensive lineman Riley Van Poppel were awarded the first batch of new single-digit uniforms. Key was assigned No. 6, replacing graduated defensive back Tommi Hill with the designation. The single-digit uniform tradition dates back to coach Matt Rhule's first season in Lincoln, as the jersey assignments were voted upon by the team to define the "toughest" players on the roster leading into the 2023 year.
“It was something really special, just knowing that all my teammates welcomed me in,” Key said in his fall camp availability last week. “It’s a true brotherhood here, and they saw what I came in and did and just went straight to work, and I feel like everybody on the team just respects that. To know that my teammates have my back and they respect me so much, there’s no greater feeling.”
“I think Dane did such a great job of coming in as a guy with production in the SEC and being such a hard worker, so humble, rallying that position,” Rhule said in his media availability earlier in August.
Key has already made a connection with returning starting quarterback Dylan Raiola, calling the sophomore his "brother" during Raiola's summer football camp in Lincoln. The signal caller shared the same feeling about one of his new targets.
“I love Dane,” Raiola said. “Dane will probably be in my wedding one day.”
The Huskers open the 2025 season on Thursday, Aug. 28, as they take on Cincinnati at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. CDT on ESPN and the Huskers Radio Network.
Nebraska Football 2025 Schedule
- Aug. 28 (Thursday) vs. Cincinnati (Kansas City) 8 p.m. ESPN
- Sep. 6 vs. Akron 6:30 p.m. CDT BTN
- Sep. 13 vs. Houston Christian 11 a.m. FS1
- Sep. 20 vs. Michigan 2:30 p.m. CBS
- Oct. 4 vs. Michigan State 11/2:30/3
- Oct. 11 at Maryland TBA
- Oct. 17 (Friday) at Minnesota 7 p.m. FOX
- Oct. 25 vs. Northwestern TBA
- Nov. 1 vs. USC TBA
- Nov. 8 at UCLA TBA
- Nov. 22 at Penn State TBA
- Nov. 28 (Black Friday) vs. Iowa 11 a.m. CBS
Home games are bolded. All times central.
More From Nebraska On SI
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.