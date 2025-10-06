Nebraska Football Receives Votes in Coaches, Associated Press Poll
Nebraska football is back to receiving top 25 consideration from both of the major college football polls.
The Huskers (4-1, 1-1 B1G) received top 25 votes in Sunday's edition of the USA Today Coaches Poll and Associated Press rankings, but failed to crack the top 25 for the sixth consecutive poll following the Huskers' 38-27 home win over Michigan State on Saturday. Nebraska has received votes from the coaches' rankings for six straight polls, but snapped its two-week streak of failing to receive notice by the Associated Press.
Nebraska is the 35th-highest rated team in this week's coaches poll, moving up from the 40th ranking in last week's edition. Prior to the 30-27 home loss to Michigan on Sept. 20, Nebraska was the 36th-highest rated team by the coaches. The Big Red has inched up the rankings in back-to-back weeks, moving from 41st up one spot during the bye week.
Nebraska had continually lost votes in the Associated Press rankings despite early-season success, losing votes in each of the Huskers' home blowout wins over Akron and Houston Christian. Following the loss to Michigan, Nebraska failed to garner any votes in back-to-back weeks, but resurfaced in the "receiving votes" category as the 30th-ranked program by the Associated Press.
Along with the top-25 rated teams, Utah, Florida State, Cincinnati, South Florida, North Texas, Navy, Washington, USC, UNLV, and Penn State received votes ahead of the Huskers in the polls. Nebraska was voted ahead of USC, UNLV, North Texas, Navy, TCU, Washington, Louisville, and Auburn in the Associated Press poll.
The Big Ten Conference remained strong despite losing one of its preseason top contenders as No. 1 Ohio State and No. 2/3 Oregon remained at the top of the rankings. No. 7 Indiana added a third Big Ten program in the top 10, while No. 15 Michigan, No. 17 Illinois, and No. 22/RV Penn State wrapped up the conference's spots in the polls. The Nittany Lions had previously been a top-five team in each preseason poll, but dropped significantly after back-to-back losses to Oregon and unranked UCLA. USC, Nebraska, Washington, and Iowa each received votes as well.
The Southeastern Conference survived another weekend in conference play with several of its top teams climbing the rankings. No. 4 Mississippi, No. 5 Texas A&M, No. 6 Oklahoma, No. 8 Alabama, and No. 9/10 Georgia each sat in the top 10, while No. 11 LSU, No. 12 Tennessee, No. 14 Missouri, No. 19/RV Texas, and No. 20 Vanderbilt earned top 25 recognition. The Longhorns became the third team in the top 25 era - and first since USC in 2012 - to fall out of the Associated Press rankings after beginning as the preseason No. 1 after dropping a 29-21 road test at unranked Florida Saturday. Auburn and Mississippi State each received votes in this week's rankings as the SEC had 12 programs earn top 25 recognition.
The Atlantic Coast Conference remained with a top-five team as No. 3/2 Miami (FL) outlasted Florida State 28-22 Saturday night. The ACC also included No. 13 Georgia Tech, No. 24/19 Virginia, and RV/25 Florida State. The Seminoles and Louisville each received votes in this week's polls. Florida State has now dropped in back-to-back weeks after falling in double overtime to Virginia last week and suffering the loss to the Hurricanes.
The Big 12 Conference earned some top 10 recognition for the first time since week two as No. 10/9 Texas Tech jumped in the rankings. No. 18 BYU, No. 21/22 Iowa State, and No. 23/21 Arizona State all claimed spots in the rankings as well, despite the Cyclones' 38-30 road loss at Cincinnati. The Bearcats, Nebraska's season-opening opponent, received votes in each poll and were the highest-voted non-top 25 program in the Associated Press rankings. Utah, Cincinnati, and TCU received votes in this week's polls.
No. 16 Notre Dame slid up the rankings five spots in each poll after handling Boise State 28-7. The Fighting Irish remain the highest-rated non-Power Four conference team, as No. 25/23 Memphis and RV/No. 24 South Florida were the highest-rated Group of Five conference programs. UNLV, Old Dominion, and Tulane earned votes in this week's rankings.
Nebraska has lost 28 games in a row against competition ranked by the Associated Press Top 25 after the week four loss to Michigan. The Huskers' last top 25 victory was against No. 22 Oregon in 2016. The Big Red will have several remaining opportunities in 2025 to end the losing streak, but will have to wait several weeks before its next opportunity in Big Ten play. The Huskers host RV USC on Nov. 1, travel to No. 22/RV Penn State on Nov. 22, and host RV/NR Iowa on Black Friday.
The Huskers aim to continue their winning ways following the Memorial Stadium win over the Spartans with back-to-back road tests at Maryland and Minnesota. Nebraska and Maryland are set to kick off on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. CDT with television coverage on the Big Ten Network.
USA Today Coaches Sept. 28 Top 25
- Ohio State
- Oregon
- Miami (FL)
- Mississippi
- Texas A&M
- Oklahoma
- Indiana
- Alabama
- Georgia
- Texas Tech
- LSU
- Tennessee
- Georgia Tech
- Missouri
- Michigan
- Notre Dame
- Illinois
- BYU
- Texas
- Vanderbilt
- Iowa State
- Penn State
- Arizona State
- Virginia
- Memphis
Associated Press Sept. 28 Top 25
- Ohio State
- Miami (FL)
- Oregon
- Mississippi
- Texas A&M
- Oklahoma
- Indiana
- Alabama
- Texas Tech
- Georgia
- LSU
- Tennessee
- Georgia Tech
- Missouri
- Michigan
- Notre Dame
- Illinois
- BYU
- Virginia
- Vanderbilt
- Arizona State
- Iowa State
- Memphis
- South Florida
- Florida State
