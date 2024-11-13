Carriker Chronicles Preview & Prediction: Nebraska Football vs. USC Trojans
Adam gives his Nebraska-USC game prediction and breaks down what to expect from Dana Holgorsen's offense and play calling Saturday, as well as explaining why there might be a surprise key that determines whether or not the Huskers come home with a win. Also, University of Nebraska President Dr. Jeffrey Gold opens up with Adam about the challenges of the job and exciting things to look forward to. When Dr. Gold discusses his history as a heart surgeon, Adam ends up fighting back tears!
Hit the play button above to watch, and get more Carriker Chronicles on SI, at Adam's website and on YouTube.
