Athletics vs. Reds Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Tuesday, Aug. 4

The Athletics are looking to end a five-game losing streak when they start their road trip on Tuesday night against the Cincinnati Reds.

The A’s lost three of four to the Red Sox then got swept by the Tigers on their seven-game homestand. They’ve now lost eight of their last nine games overall.

The Reds just took three of four from the Pirates, including a 10-2 victory last night.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Athletics vs. Reds on Tuesday, August 4.

Athletics vs. Reds Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Athletics +1.5 (-180)

Reds -1.5 (+148)

Moneyline

Athletics +118

Reds -142

Total

9 (Over -113/Under -106)

Athletics vs. Reds Probable Pitchers

Athletics: J.T. Ginn (8-6, 3.46 ERA)

Reds: Brady Singer (5-10, 4.35 ERA)

J.T. Ginn returns from the injured list for his first start since July 18. He allowed just one hit in 6.1 innings against the Nationals in that outing, and didn’t need a rehab assignment for his blister.

Brady Singer allowed four unearned runs on six hits with four walks in 4.1 innings last time out. He had thrown three straight quality starts prior to that, allowing six runs on 14 hits in 21 innings.

Athletics vs. Reds How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, August 4

Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

Venue: Great American Ball Park

How to Watch (TV): NBCSCA, CINR

Athletics record: 45-67

Reds record: 53-58

Athletics vs. Reds Best MLB Prop Bets

Reds Best MLB Prop Bet

Brady Singer OVER 4.5 Strikeouts (-114)

Brady Singer saw his streak of nine straight games with at least five strikeouts come to an end last time out, as he got just three punchouts against the Guardians. He had at least six strikeouts in his two previous starts and five of his prior six outings.

The A's are in the middle of the pack in terms of striking out, and they're in a rut right now. I'll back Singer to get back on track tonight at home.

Athletics vs. Reds Prediction and Pick

The A’s mustered just 15 runs during their seven-game homestand at one of the most hitter-friendly parks in the league. The Reds’ offense has been a bit better with 19 runs in its last three games, but it still has its rough stretches.

Ginn vs. Singer is a solid enough pitching matchup between these sub-.500 teams, and this total feels a tad too high given how cold the A’s have been recently.

Pick: UNDER 9 (-106)

Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and get $150 in bonus bets instantly when you make your first $5 bet .

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.