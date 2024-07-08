All Huskers

Nebraska Athletics to Pay Nearly $2.8 Million to Use Youth Complex Fields

Husker baseball and softball will have additional practice fields, set to open in 2025. The cost over the next decade will be nearly $2.8 million.

Kaleb Henry

A rendering of the Sandhills Global Youth Complex
A rendering of the Sandhills Global Youth Complex / Sandhills Global Youth Complex on Facebook
The price tag for Nebraska Athletics to use new practice fields will be nearly $2.8 million.

That's according to Margaret Reist of the Lincoln Journal Star in her story about the Sandhills Global Youth Complex. The complex will have a total of eight fields.

NU will convert one of the fields to collegiate level standards for nearly $700,000. There will also be an annual payment of $200,000 for field usage and up to $10,000 a year for field maintenance and equipment storage.

Last month, the University of Nebraska signed a 10-year agreement to utilize the facility for practices for NU baseball and softball.

"Nebraska Athletics is pleased to partner with the Sandhills Global Youth Complex on an agreement to provide additional practice space for our Husker baseball and softball programs," NU athletic director Troy Dannen said when the agreement was announced.

Reist says the Huskers will have priority use of the upgraded field from Jan. 1 through March 10 then Aug. 20 through Dec. 7. They'll also be able to use one of the other fields when available.

The complex is anticipated to open in 2025.

Kaleb Henry

KALEB HENRY

Kaleb Henry is the Program Director and Sports Director at KLIN radio in Lincoln, Nebraska. A native Nebraskan, he competed in track and field at Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville before returning home. Kaleb has won multiple awards for his work from the Nebraska Broadcasters Association and the Midwest Broadcast Journalists Association, including Gold for Best Sportscast in the state of Nebraska in 2021 and 2023. Kaleb primarily covers Nebraska football, volleyball, men’s and women’s basketball, and baseball. When not covering the Huskers, he spends his days adventuring with his wife Megan, their daughter Millie, and their two dogs Tucker and Ella. You can reach Kaleb at kaleb@klin.com or on Twitter @iKalebHenry. 

