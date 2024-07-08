Nebraska Athletics to Pay Nearly $2.8 Million to Use Youth Complex Fields
The price tag for Nebraska Athletics to use new practice fields will be nearly $2.8 million.
That's according to Margaret Reist of the Lincoln Journal Star in her story about the Sandhills Global Youth Complex. The complex will have a total of eight fields.
NU will convert one of the fields to collegiate level standards for nearly $700,000. There will also be an annual payment of $200,000 for field usage and up to $10,000 a year for field maintenance and equipment storage.
Last month, the University of Nebraska signed a 10-year agreement to utilize the facility for practices for NU baseball and softball.
"Nebraska Athletics is pleased to partner with the Sandhills Global Youth Complex on an agreement to provide additional practice space for our Husker baseball and softball programs," NU athletic director Troy Dannen said when the agreement was announced.
Reist says the Huskers will have priority use of the upgraded field from Jan. 1 through March 10 then Aug. 20 through Dec. 7. They'll also be able to use one of the other fields when available.
The complex is anticipated to open in 2025.
