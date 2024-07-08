1890 Now "Official NIL Collective for Nebraska Athletics"
The future of Name, Image, Likeness (NIL) at Nebraska is 1890.
NU announced 1890 as the "official NIL collective for Nebraska Athletics" Monday. The collective has been supporting Husker athletes since 2022.
"Nebraska has always been an innovator in collegiate athletics, whether it is in strength and conditioning, nutrition, and athletics performance facilities, and NIL is the latest frontier," Nebraska Athletic Director Troy Dannen said. "This partnership with 1890 Nebraska will make it convenient for fans and donors to directly support NIL for our student-athletes and provide 1890 donors many of the same benefits and privileges that our Huskers Athletic Fund members receive for their support of Nebraska Athletics."
The 1890 Initiative's mission is to collaborate with charitable organizations locally and across the state.
"Our goal is to provide increased visibility and outreach opportunities for these charitable organizations by connecting them with student-athletes," the Our Mission section reads on the 1890 website. "In turn, the student-athletes get the chance to participate in meaningful events and make a greater impact in their communities as a part of their NIL deals. They attend events that promote charitable causes, assist with youth sports clinics, and engage in community outreach to fulfill their NIL obligations.
"This mutually beneficial arrangement benefits both our athletes and the state of Nebraska."
The collective has primarily been a support structure for Nebraska's most visible teams: football, volleyball, men's and women's basketball, etc. Now with an official partnership with NU, that support should expand to the likes of bowling, track and field, golf, and more.
"We are excited to partner with the University of Nebraska as the Official NIL Collective of Nebraska Athletics," 1890 Nebraska CEO Carson Schott said. "For the past couple of years, our ongoing work with the university has supported student-athletes and coaches, helping to recruit and retain top talent. This deepened commitment to a united front will enhance our efforts further and take our support to the next level."
With this partnership, contributions to 1890 Nebraska are now eligible for Huskers Athletic Fund priority points and can be included in calculating Huskers Athletic Fund membership levels, including Nebraska Leadership Society annual and lifetime memberships. Additionally, 1890 contributions are eligible to receive tax deductibility when directed to the 1890 Foundation and priority points are declined at the time of the donation.
