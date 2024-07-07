Former Husker Jack McVeigh Makes Australia Men's Basketball Olympic Roster
Another Husker is headed to Paris.
Former Nebraska men's basketball forward Jack McVeigh has made the Australia men's basketball roster for the upcoming Paris Olympics. This will be the Olympic debut for the 6-8 Aussie.
The Boomers are in Pool A, along with Canada and a couple of still to be determined teams from Olympic Qualifying Tournaments in Greece and Spain. At the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, Australia earned Bronze.
McVeigh is joined on the team by Patty Mills (captain), Joe Ingles, Matthew Dellavedova, Dante Exum, Josh Green, Nick Kay, Jock Landale, Duop Reath, Dyson Daniels, Josh Giddey, and Will Magnay.
Playing in 78 games over three seasons in Lincoln, McVeigh averaged 5.3 points and 2.3 rebounds a contest for the Huskers. He helped the 2017-18 team to a 13-5 record in Big Ten Conference play.
Since leaving Lincoln, McVeigh has enjoyed a successful career in his home nation. Earlier this year, he was named the National Basketball League (NBL) Grand Final MVP after leading the Tasmania JackJumpers to an NBL Championship.
The Paris Olympics run July 26 through Aug. 11.
