Former Husker Jack McVeigh Makes Australia Men's Basketball Olympic Roster

Jack McVeigh, the former Nebrasketball forward, is off to the Paris Olympics with the Australia men's basketball team.

Kaleb Henry

Oct 5, 2019; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; Utah Jazz guard Miye Oni (24) defends against Adelaide 36ers forward Jack McVeigh (9) during the second half of a preseason game at Vivant Smart Home Arena.
Oct 5, 2019; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; Utah Jazz guard Miye Oni (24) defends against Adelaide 36ers forward Jack McVeigh (9) during the second half of a preseason game at Vivant Smart Home Arena. / Russ Isabella-USA TODAY Sports
Another Husker is headed to Paris.

Former Nebraska men's basketball forward Jack McVeigh has made the Australia men's basketball roster for the upcoming Paris Olympics. This will be the Olympic debut for the 6-8 Aussie.

The Boomers are in Pool A, along with Canada and a couple of still to be determined teams from Olympic Qualifying Tournaments in Greece and Spain. At the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, Australia earned Bronze.

McVeigh is joined on the team by Patty Mills (captain), Joe Ingles, Matthew Dellavedova, Dante Exum, Josh Green, Nick Kay, Jock Landale, Duop Reath, Dyson Daniels, Josh Giddey, and Will Magnay.

Nebraska Cornhuskers forward Jack McVeigh dribbles in the first half against the Minnesota Gophers forward Jordan Murphy.
Mar 2, 2017; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers forward Jack McVeigh (10) dribbles in the first half against the Minnesota Gophers forward Jordan Murphy (3) at Williams Arena. / Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

Playing in 78 games over three seasons in Lincoln, McVeigh averaged 5.3 points and 2.3 rebounds a contest for the Huskers. He helped the 2017-18 team to a 13-5 record in Big Ten Conference play.

Since leaving Lincoln, McVeigh has enjoyed a successful career in his home nation. Earlier this year, he was named the National Basketball League (NBL) Grand Final MVP after leading the Tasmania JackJumpers to an NBL Championship.

The Paris Olympics run July 26 through Aug. 11.

Kaleb Henry

KALEB HENRY

Kaleb Henry is the Program Director and Sports Director at KLIN radio in Lincoln, Nebraska. A native Nebraskan, he competed in track and field at Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville before returning home. Kaleb has won multiple awards for his work from the Nebraska Broadcasters Association and the Midwest Broadcast Journalists Association, including Gold for Best Sportscast in the state of Nebraska in 2021 and 2023. Kaleb primarily covers Nebraska football, volleyball, men’s and women’s basketball, and baseball. When not covering the Huskers, he spends his days adventuring with his wife Megan, their daughter Millie, and their two dogs Tucker and Ella. You can reach Kaleb at kaleb@klin.com or on Twitter @iKalebHenry. 

