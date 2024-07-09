Husker Special Teams: Room For Improvement
The thing about special teams...is that sometimes you eat the bear and sometimes the bear eats you.
John Harbaugh
Any football fan will tell you there are three fundamental parts to the game: offense, defense and special teams.
If any one of these parts is subpar, the odds of having a successful season are not good. Last year on special teams play, NU slippled from 48th in 2022 to 55th (as per cfbstats.com). Nebraska also got worse in field goals, dropping from 96th in 2022 to 117th last year. The Huskers also fell in punting from 37th in '22 to 99th last year.
Despite the Huskers drop, there were some positives in last year's special teams play.
Last year NU:
1.) Ranked #2 nationally with four blocked kicks. That was the highest total for NU in nine seasons.
2.) Returned a blocked FG for a TD for the first time since 2014.
3.) Blocked two FGs in one game for the first time since 2005.
4.) Had the highest kick return average in 6 seasons.
5.) Had its second best kick return defense in 17 years.
6.) Placekicker Tristan Alvano made a 55 yard FG-second longest in school history and the longest for a Husker freshman.
So why did Nebraska drop in the national rankings from the year before?
There may be several reasons. First of all, the rankings are based on a combination of different ST data. Also due to injuries last year, ST assistant Ed Foley was down to only one reliable kick returner. Billy Kemp IV who had been forced into playing RB due to injuries in the RB room was himself injured and limited to just fair catching. In addition Rahmir Johnson, who last year returned three kickoffs for a total of 102 yards in the first three games was injured and was ruled out for the year.
The good news is Foley's placekicker and punter are both back this fall.
1.) PK Tristan Alvano 6-1, 200 SO Omaha, NE (9-15 on FGs for a 60% average)
2.) P Brian Buschini 6-1, 225 SR Helena, MT (40.7 yards per punt) with 35% of his punts landing inside the opponent's 20 yard line).
Backups:
1.) PK Nico Ottomanellie 6-2, 175 FR Harrington Park, NJ
2.) P Kamdyn Koch 6-2, 190 FR Westminster, MD (Legacy player)
3.) Long Snapper Camden Witucki, 6-2, 225 JR Grand Blanc, MI (JUCO transfer)
Returners:
1.) Jacory Barney
2.) Kwinten Ives
3.) Rahmir Johnson
4.) Don't be surprised if other WRs and/or RBs see return action this fall.
If Alvano and Buschini and the rest of Husker special teams can make improvements, Nebraska fans will not have much to kick about...
Another Prince of an award
For the second week in a row, another member of the Prince family has earned an award. Two weekends ago, Elkhorn North girl's basketball star, Britt Prince was named the Omaha World Herald's Nebraska high school Female Athlete of the Year. Just a week later, her mother Ann was named Nebraska girl's high school Head Coach of the Year. Those two people and the rest of the Elkhorn North Wolves girt's basketball teams won an amazing four consecutive Nebraska Class B championships in the first four years of the school's existence.
Check out the four year record of the Wolves: 2020-'21 (21-2), '21-'22 (26-1), '22-23 (25-1) and '23-'24 (25-1) for an amazing 97-5 four year record and a winning percentage of 95%. That's 5 losses in four years-including regular season and playoff games. For comparison, there have been only 12 men who have landed on the moon. That means in four years, ENHS girl's varsity basketball team has fewer losses than there are people who have landed on the moon. Let that sink in.
Congratulations, Coach Prince for what you and your players have achieved!
How Bout Them Huskers
In this week's podcast, Will and I talk about the resignation of Husker DB coach Evan Cooper. We give our takes on Cooper's possible replacement and what effect the change might mean for the Huskers. Coincidently, we review this fall's Husker secondary. We check in with the latest award Elkhorn North girl's head coach Ann Prince has won.