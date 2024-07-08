Former Husker Keisei Tominaga Makes Japan Men’s Basketball Olympic Roster
Keisei Tominaga is headed back to the Olympics.
The Japanese National Team announced its 12-man roster for the upcoming Paris Olympics Monday. Former Husker Tominaga is on the team for the first time heading into an Olympic Games.
"It was a really difficult process to narrow down the 40 or so players to 12 over the past two months," coach Tom Horvath said. "I would like to thank all the players for their hard work. Now that the 12 players have been decided, I am looking forward to competing at the Paris 2024 Olympics with this team."
Japan is in Group B with France, Germany, and Brazil. Former Husker Jack McVeigh will also be there, competing for Australia. The Paris Olympics run July 26 through Aug. 11.
Tominaga has been playing with the Japanese National Team on different occasions already, including in contests preparing for these Games. He also played in international competition at the most recent World Cup as well as the 2022 FIBA Asia Cup.
At the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, Tominaga represented Japan in the 3x3 competition, finishing sixth.
Tominaga played at Nebraska for three seasons. While he had moments in year one, his legend took off midway through his second year. Tominaga put together a stretch of five games with 20-plus points, the longest string by a Husker since former NBA performer Tyronn Lue in 1998.
In his final year in Lincoln, Tominaga earned All-Big Ten honors (Second Team, Coaches; Third Team, Media). He averaged 15.1 points a game.
After helping NU to its first NCAA Tournament berth in a decade, Tominaga went to the Final Four to compete in the collegiate 3-point contest, running away with the Hanes Originals Soft Touch Men's 3-Point Championship and the Skechers Battle of the Champions.
