Nebraska Tight End AJ Rollins Enters Transfer Portal
Nebraska football's entries into the transfer portal are far from over.
The Huskers, like everyone else in college football, need to trim the roster to 105 by next fall. That means a number of walk-ons and scholarship players will be hitting the portal this cycle. The latest to do so is tight end AJ Rollins.
Out of Creighton Prep, Rollins was ranked among the nation’s top 45 tight ends in the 247Sports Composite rankings for the 2021 class. He played in seven games over his first two years in Lincoln before switching to the defensive line.
In 2023 Rollins played in four games, posting seven tackles. During the offseason, he switched back to tight end. This fall, he played in two games.
Rollins has one year of eligibility remaining.
