All Huskers

Nebraska Tight End AJ Rollins Enters Transfer Portal

After switching back to tight end, the junior from Omaha Creighton Prep appeared in two games this fall.

Kaleb Henry

AJ Rollins
AJ Rollins / @aj__rollins on Instagram
In this story:

Nebraska football's entries into the transfer portal are far from over.

The Huskers, like everyone else in college football, need to trim the roster to 105 by next fall. That means a number of walk-ons and scholarship players will be hitting the portal this cycle. The latest to do so is tight end AJ Rollins.

Out of Creighton Prep, Rollins was ranked among the nation’s top 45 tight ends in the 247Sports Composite rankings for the 2021 class. He played in seven games over his first two years in Lincoln before switching to the defensive line.

In 2023 Rollins played in four games, posting seven tackles. During the offseason, he switched back to tight end. This fall, he played in two games.

Rollins has one year of eligibility remaining.

MORE: Nick Handley Show: Former Husker Eric Crouch on His Heisman Trophy, Nebraska Career, and More

MORE: Report: Nebraska Making Several Staff Moves, Naming John Butler Permanent DC & Phil Snow Associate HC

MORE: Nebraska Defensive Tackle Nash Hutmacher Accepts Invite to Shrine Bowl

MORE: Nebraska Volleyball's Lexi Rodriguez Leads All-Region Honors for Huskers

MORE: Four Thoughts on Scott Frost's Return to Central Florida

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.

Published |Modified
Kaleb Henry
KALEB HENRY

Kaleb Henry is an award-winning sports reporter, covering collegiate athletics since 2014 via radio, podcasting, and digital journalism. His experience with Big Ten Conference teams goes back more than a decade, including time covering programs such as the Nebraska Cornhuskers, Oregon Ducks, and USC Trojans. He has contributed to Sports Illustrated since 2021. Kaleb has won multiple awards for his sports coverage from the Nebraska Broadcasters Association and Midwest Broadcast Journalists Association. Prior to working in sports journalism, Kaleb was a Division I athlete on the Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville Track and Field team where he discussed NCAA legislation as SIUE's representative to the Ohio Valley Conference Student-Athlete Advisory Committee. 

Home/Football