Nebraska Future Opponent Illinois Shows It Will Be Tough Test for Huskers

Future Nebraska opponent Illinois looks a bit stronger than once thought while Huskers nemesis Iowa couldn’t get out of its own way Saturday.

Not many expected Illinois to defeat visiting Oregon on Saturday but the Illini — a 9.5-point underdog — did just that, containing Dylan Raiola and the Ducks, 21-10, in a matchup of backup quarterbacks.

And Iowa … wow, the Hawkeyes had three interceptions and lost at Minnesota, 13-10, which probably is the perfect score for all Iowa-Minnesota games.

Analyzing future Nebraska opponents based on Big Ten results is tricky in 2026. That’s just the kind of Big Ten season we’re enjoying — totally unpredictable.

Watching once-mighty Oregon struggle at Illinois can’t soothe Huskers’ feelings after Nebraska lost a fourth-quarter lead to the Ducks. The Huskers lost in the last minute, 17-14, in Eugene just a week ago. The week before, Nebraska led reigning national champion Indiana, 17-6, before losing, 20-17.

Without starting quarterback Dante Moore, Oregon (4-3) looks completely ordinary, not the speedy football powerhouse of the Pacific Northwest of the last decade plus. Remember, some experts predicted the Ducks would win the national championship this season.

For now, Nebraska (5-2, 2-2) comes off its bye week with a crucial home game against Washington on Saturday night. The Huskies (4-3, 1-3) also are coming off a bye week.

Each Monday, we’ll take a look at how Nebraska’s Big Ten opponents (and the rest of the conference) fared.

Oct. 31: Washington at Memorial Stadium

Before its bye, Washington ended a three-game losing streak by winning at Purdue, 38-26. For Nebraska and Washington, this game is pivotal. The Huskers can keep their hopes alive for a College Football Playoff spot — if they can go 5-0 down the stretch.

For the Huskies, they need the win to continue to rebuild a season they hoped would be more successful. A win at Nebraska would kick-start that goal.

Friday, Nov. 6: Illinois at Gies Memorial Stadium

Backup quarterback Michael Clayton II was 11-of-18 passing for 84 yards and two touchdowns for the Illini (4-3, 2-2). Big-time receiver Collin Dixon made a remarkable, diving catch for the clinching touchdown with 2:29 to play.

Raiola was 27-of-41 for 246 yards and zero touchdowns. Fancy numbers, but no win. Oregon is 4-3, 2-2. The Ducks fired offensive coordinator Drew Mehringer, the team announced Sunday. He was the OC for less than one season.

The Ducks’ running game gained 180 yards on 32 carries and one touchdown against Illinois. The ground game is where the Huskers should try to exploit the Illini’s defense. The Illini is at Maryland on Saturday.

The Huskers' running attack, led by Jamal Rule, might be the best way to exploit Illinois' defense when the teams meet. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nov. 14: Rutgers at SHI Stadium

Rutgers lost at No. 24 Northwestern, 42-14, as the Wildcats (6-1, 3-1) jumped out to a 21-3 lead in the first quarter.

Rutgers (2-5, 1-3) might have a quarterback issue. Starter Dylan Lonergan left the game on the game’s third offensive play when he took a hard hit to his head. He didn’t return. The previous week at Maryland, Lonergan threw for 291 yards and three touchdowns in a 37-30 win.

Rutgers plays host to Michigan on Saturday.

Rutgers quarterback Dylan Lonergan is attended to by medical staff against Northwestern during the first half. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nov. 21: Ohio State at Memorial Stadium

The Buckeyes (6-1, 4-0) were on a bye week. Next for OSU is a night game at USC on Halloween. Backup true freshman quarterback Luke Fahey is expected to start for the Buckeyes. OSU is the No. 2 team in the nation.

Nov. 27: Iowa at Kinnick Stadium

A bye week didn’t help Iowa (5-2, 2-2), which lost at rival Minnesota, 13-10. Iowa held Minnesota (5-2, 2-2) to a season-low of 209 yards of offense. This is an Iowa defense the Huskers will have to deal with on Black Friday.

Iowa’s offense was a mess. The Hawkeyes came into the game averaging 194 rushing yards but were held to just 90. Iowa had three interceptions — two by Hank Brown and one by Jeremy Hecklinski.

Iowa plays host to Wisconsin on Saturday.

Minnesota’s Aydan West (5) celebrates with teammates during game against Iowa in Minneapolis. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Sept. 26: Michigan State at Spartan Stadium

Sparty lost at UCLA, the Big Ten’s only undefeated team, 28-10. UCLA is 7-0, 5-0 and ranked seventh in the nation.

Michigan State is 2-6, 0-5 and has a bye this week.

Oct. 3: Maryland at Memorial Stadium

Maryland (2-5, 0-4) was on a much-needed bye after firing Mike Locksley last week. The Terrapins play host to Illinois on Saturday.

Oct. 10: Indiana at Memorial Stadium

The Hoosiers (7-1, 4-1) went into overtime before defeating host Michigan, 13-6. Again, Nebraska had to watch the inept IU offense and wonder what could have been. Indiana scored two field goals in regulation, both after Michigan turnovers. Michigan is 4-3, 1-3, and visit Rutgers on Saturday.

Indiana plays host to Minnesota on Saturday.

Oct. 17: Oregon at Autzen Stadium

After losing at Illinois, the Ducks play host to Northwestern on Saturday. Northwestern is 6-1 and with a win will continue on its path to a possible CFP spot.

And in other Big Ten action …

The most surprising Big Ten result might have been Luke Fickell’s Wisconsin clobbering Lincoln Riley’s USC, 24-7, on Saturday night. The Badgers are 5-2, 3-1. USC is 6-2, 3-2.

Wisconsin coach Luke Fickell leads his team on the field against USC at Camp Randall Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wait, we thought USC was so good and Wisconsin wasn’t? Maybe it’s just the Big Ten, 2026.

Penn State and Purdue also had byes. They play each other Saturday.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.