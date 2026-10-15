Nebraska Gets Solid Spot in Our Own Big Ten Midseason Rankings

Nebraska is one of the surprises of the Big Ten and the Huskers aren’t the only ones. Our Big Ten midseason rankings reflect that. Unexpected results have been the rule so far this season. The heirarchy, from top to bottom, has been rattled.

Polls and rankings were considered in ranking the 18 teams along with our own eyes.

Nebraska deserves a high ranking. The Huskers were dominant, as expected, through the first three nonleague games on their schedule. Then, they handled Michigan State and Maryland.

That left defending national champion Indiana, undefeated this season as it was last season. Nebraska nearly beat Indiana — and maybe should have won the game — before two long fourth-quarter passes wiped out a 17-6 Huskers lead.

With six games remaining, the Huskers control their season. Their schedule isn’t easy with games at Oregon and at Iowa. Plus home games against Washington and Ohio State. With five wins already, an eight-win regular season seems possible — an improvement over the last two 7-6 seasons under Matt Rhule.

The rankings:

18. Maryland

* Record: 2-4, 0-3

* Preseason media poll: 15

* Last week: Lost at Ohio State, 45-16

* This week: vs. Rutgers, 12:30 p.m., ET

Despite having one more win than Rutgers, Maryland looks lost. Does coach Mike Locksley know he likely will be fired after the season and the team is mailing it in? Rutgers is a solid opportunity for the Terps to get that first conference win.

17. Rutgers

* Record: 1-4, 0-2

* Preseason media poll: 17

* Last week: Bye

* This week: at Maryland, 12:30, ET

Quite a matchup in College Park on Saturday. Despite losing to UMass in the season opener, the Scarlet Knights have shown some fight, including hanging with USC throughout.

16. Michigan State

* Record: 2-4, 0-3

* Preseason media poll: 15

* Last week: Lost to Illinois, 38-37, in overtime

* This week: vs. Northwestern, Noon, ET

Saturday is the Pat Fitzgerald Bowl. Fitz coached Northwestern for 17 years and now coaches MSU. Sparty has struggled so far, unable to convert Fitz’s enthusiasm into meaningful wins.

15. Penn State

* Record: 3-3, 0-3

* Preseason media poll: 6

* Last week: Lost to USC, 31-23

* This week: at Michigan, 3:30, ET

The once-mighty Nittany Lions have fallen and fallen hard. The Nits can’t run the ball and they can’t stop anybody. Northwestern gained 413 yards on the ground, and USC gained 301 yards through the air — both Penn State losses. Former Iowa State coach Matt Campbell, now in State College, is finding that the Big Ten isn’t the Big 12.

Penn State coach Matt Campbell is off to a 3-3 start with the Nittany Lions. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

14. Michigan

* Record: 3-2, 0-2

* Preseason media poll: 5

* Last week: Bye

* This week: vs. Penn State, 3:30, ET

Michigan coach Kyle Whittingham and quarterback Bryce Underwood react after losing to Iowa. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Quarterback Bryce Underwood looks hopelessly overmatched. Every pass looks like a fastball, without any touch. The offseason talk was that new coach Kyle Whittingham would give Underwood a dedicated QB coach and the top-rated high school player would improve. Well, Whittingham, who came from Utah, looks overmatched, too.

13. Illinois

* Record: 3-3, 1-2

* Preseason media poll: 9

* Last week: Defeated Michigan State, 38-37, in OT

* This week: Bye

Illinois quarterback Katin Houser has a hand injury and will miss time in the second half of the season. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Illini, a trendy preseason pick to make the College Football Playoff, are puzzling. They have home losses to Duke and Purdue. Purdue? Illinois barely got by a bad Michigan State team last week. Talented starting quarterback Katin Houser suffered a broken hand against MSU and will be out for a “considerable amount of time.” Ouch, in more ways than one.

12. Washington

* Record: 3-3, 0-3

* Preseason media poll: 7

* Last week: Lost at home to Iowa, 41-24

* This week: at Purdue on Friday night, 8, ET

The Huskies already have lost to Minnesota, USC and Iowa. Now, they travel to red-hot Purdue in what was once thought to be an easy game. Time is running out on the Huskies having a good season.

11. Minnesota

* Record: 4-2, 2-1

* Preseason media poll: 10

* Last week: Lost at Purdue, 41-13

* This week: Bye

After the Gophers won at Washington and stunned Michigan, the thought was that P.J. Fleck’s team was finally onto some big things. Then, last week the Gophers were crushed at Purdue, 41-13. Who knows about this team?

Minnesota coach P.J. Fleck talks with officials during loss to Purdue on Saturday. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

10. Oregon

* Record: 3-2, 1-1

* Preseason media poll: 2

* Last week: Lost to UCLA, 17-15

* This week: vs. Nebraska, 10 p.m., CT

Oregon coach Dan Lanning’s excellent starting quarterback has missed a game-plus because of a concussion. His heralded backup, Dylan Raiola, was brilliant in the second half against USC, the game in which Dante Moore was injured. Raiola got benched in the next game against UCLA for performance. Moore has been ruled out for the Nebraska game.

Who knows where the Ducks are, but a ranking of 10 is where they deserve to be.

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore is hit after sliding by USC linebacker Desman Stephens II in the play in which Moore likely received a concussion. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

9. Purdue

* Record: 3-3, 2-1

* Preseason media poll: 18

* Last week: Defeated Minnesota, 41-13

* This week: vs. Washington, 8 p.m. ET

The Boilermakers have wins over Illinois and Minnesota. They nearly defeated Wake Forest, a good ACC team, and put up 38 points in a loss to UCLA. The Boilers are picking up fans everywhere for this remarkable turnaround.

8. Wisconsin

* Record: 4-1, 2-0

* Preseason media poll: 12

* Last week: Bye

* This week: at UCLA, 7:30, ET

Luke Fickell’s Badgers are another Big Ten surprise. They have wins over Penn State (on the road) and a rout of Michigan State. This week, at UCLA, will show us plenty about the Badgers.

Wisconsin linebacker Nicolas Clayton on the move against Michigan State. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

7. Northwestern

* Record: 4-1, 1-1

* Preseason media poll: 14

* Last week: Defeated Ball State, 45-14

* This week: at Michigan State, Noon, ET

The Wildcats, classic Big Ten overachievers, fought host Indiana down to the wire before losing, 29-23, and routed Penn State. They also crushed Colorado, 41-7. Northwestern can run the ball and if that part of its attack is cooking, look out.

6. Nebraska

* Record: 5-1, 2-1

* Preseason media poll: 11

* Last week: Lost to Indiana, 20-17

* This week: at Oregon, 10 p.m., CT

The Huskers appear ready for that breakout season fans have impatiently waited for. Transfer quarterback Anthony Colandrea has brought fire to the Huskers’ offense. Nebraska probably should have ended Indiana’s 21-game winning streak on Saturday, save for two defensive breakdowns. Oregon is another test. Is Nebraska for real? Is Oregon? Winning in Eugene would be a major step for the Huskers.

Nebraska quarterback Anthony Colandrea scrambles during the first quarter against Indiana. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

5. USC

* Record: 6-1, 3-1

* Preseason media poll: 4

* Last week: Defeated Penn State, 31-23

* This week: Bye

The Trojans’ only loss was at home to Oregon, which had backup quarterback Dylan Raiola go off for 289 yards and two touchdowns. USC’s best win was at Penn State last week. The Trojans struggled at Rutgers before winning. Something about USC doesn’t seem coherent. The record is impressive; the team is not.

4. Iowa

* Record: 5-1, 2-1

* Preseason media poll: 8

* Last week: Defeated Washington, 41-24

* This week: Bye

The Hawkeyes’ only loss is to Ohio State. They have wins over Michigan, Washington and rival Iowa State. The only ranked team remaining on Iowa’s schedule is at No. 25 Northwestern. The Hawkeyes have road games at Minnesota and Illinois, with home games against Wisconsin, Purdue and Nebraska. We like Iowa’s chances to make the CFP.

Iowa players celebrate a victory over Washington in Seattle on Friday. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

3. Indiana

* Record: 6-0, 3-0

* Preseason media poll: 3

* Last week: Defeated Nebraska, 20-17

* This week: vs. Ohio State, Noon, ET

We’ll learn about Indiana this week when they play host to Ohio State. If a ranking of 3 seems low for an undefeated defending national champion, well, it is. The Hoosiers aren’t the same as last season.

2. UCLA

* Record: 5-0, 3-0

* Preseason media poll: 13

* Last week: Defeated Oregon, 17-15

* This week: vs. Wisconsin, 7:30, ET

Under new coach Bob Chesney, UCLA’s program has become relevant. But there are hurdles ahead — Wisconsin, at Minnesota, at Michigan, USC. The Bruins are another strong possibility for the CFP.

UCLA coach Bob Chesney watches a replay during the Bruins' win over Oregon. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

1. Ohio State

* Record: 5-1, 3-0

* Preseason media poll: 1

* Last week: Defeated Maryland, 45-16

* This week: at Indiana, Noon, ET

The Buckeyes could be/should be 6-0. They lost, 24-23, to host Texas, blowing a 23-3 lead in the process. OSU is loaded on both sides of the ball. After the Indiana game, Ohio State goes to USC and plays host to Oregon, presumably with Dante Moore back by then. Ohio State might be the Big Ten’s best hope for a fourth consecutive national title.

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