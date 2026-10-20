Nebraska’s Remaining Opponents Have Quarterback Injury Issues

Through a quirk in Nebraska’s schedule, four of its five remaining opponents are dealing with an injury to their starting quarterback

And the fifth guy, Rutgers’ Dylan Lonergan, already has missed a game-plus due to injury.

The severity of the injuries are not known in every case. It’s uncertain how long each player will be sidelined. With six weeks remaining in the regular season, some quarterbacks are likely to return.

Certainly, it is strange and probably unprecedented.

Quarterback injuries, unfortunately, are trending throughout the Big Ten, the most significant a throwing-shoulder injury to 2025 Heisman Trophy finalist Julian Sayin of third-ranked Ohio State on Saturday. Sayin was crushed between Indiana defenders on a pass attempt and left the game with his right arm dangling.

Nebraska plays Ohio State on Nov. 21. After Saturday’s game, Ohio State announced that Sayin would miss “several weeks.” Mathematics suggest Sayin will be ready for the Huskers but injuries can be tricky and uncertain, at best.

In a quality conference such as the Big Ten, teams should have capable backups, guys who can go in and win games. That isn’t always the case.

Nebraska freshman TJ Lateef won his first start last season against UCLA when he replaced injured Dylan Raiola. But Lateef lost his final three starts.

Nebraska backup quarterback TJ Lateef looks for a receiver against UCLA last season at the Rose Bowl. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nebraska (5-2, 2-2) is regrouping on its bye week after consecutive crushing losses to Indiana and Oregon. Nebraska led both games in the fourth quarter only to fade. The Huskers return Oct. 31 against visiting Washington, in what looks more and more like a game that will help define Nebraska’s 2026 season.

Let’s take a look at the Huskers’ remaining schedule and the current quarterback status of their opponents.

Oct. 31: Washington at Memorial Stadium

Huskies starting quarterback Demond Williams Jr. missed the Purdue game on Friday night with what was described as a “significant rib injury.” Williams was injured against Iowa on Oct. 9.

Backup Elijah Brown had a career game against Purdue, completing 21-of-27 passes for 302 yards, three touchdowns but also three interceptions.

Washington quarterback Demond Williams Jr. is sacked during Iowa game. Williams suffered a 'significant rib injury' during the game. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“I thought Elijah did a great job of leading the team and not flinching though he turned it over,” Washington coach Jedd Fisch told reporters after the Huskies defeated Purdue, 38-26. “I thought he was an exceptionally good leader.”

Brown played nine games across two seasons at Stanford before this season. He completed 58.3 percent of his passes with six touchdowns and five interceptions with the Cardinal.

Like Nebraska, Washington also is on a bye this week.

Friday, Nov. 6: Illinois at Gies Memorial Stadium

Katin Houser will miss “four to six weeks” after a procedure to repair a fracture on his throwing hand, Illini coach Bret Bielema said last week.

Houser has completed 122-of-184 passes for 1,440 yards, 12 touchdowns and four interceptions across six games this season. He was injured during the Michigan State game, a 38-37 Illini win on Oct. 10. Illinois had a bye last week, and plays host to Oregon on Saturday.

Illinois quarterback Katin Houser leaves the game after a third-quarter injury against Michigan State. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Freshman Michael Clayton II replaced Houser and completed 6-of-8 passes for 88 yards and two touchdowns against the Spartans.

Nov. 14: Rutgers at SHI Stadium

Dylan Lonergan is healthy but has endured injury issues this season.

He was hurt in the opener against UMass and missed the next game against Boston College. He suffered a head injury against Indiana on Oct. 3, and didn’t play in the second half.

Rutgers quarterback Dylan Lonergan throws a pass against USC in September. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After a bye week, Lonergan returned Saturday against Maryland, a 37-30 Scarlet Knights’ win. Lonergan completed 23-of-35 passes for three touchdowns with one interception. Rutgers is at Northwestern on Saturday.

Nov. 21: Ohio State at Memorial Stadium

Sayin’s timeline might have him back for the Nebraska game — presuming the original diagnosis by Ohio State is accurate.

The Buckeyes are on a bye this week. Freshman Luke Fahey, who replaced Sayin against Indiana, is the expected starter for OSU’s next game at USC on Oct. 31. Over the summer, Fahey beat out highly regarded sophomore Tavien St. Clair for the backup job. St. Clair was a top-10 overall recruit in the 2025 recruiting class.

Ohio State has a notable example of a backup quarterback providing excellence.

Ohio State quarterback Cardale Jones celebrates with teammates after 59-0 win over Wisconsin in Big Ten Championship game in 2014. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

In 2014, the Buckeyes won the national title with backup quarterback Cardale Jones. That was third-string quarterback Cardale Jones. Starter Braxton Miller and backup J.T. Barrett were injured. Jones played the last three games of the season — the Big Ten title game and two playoff games — and the Buckeyes didn’t miss a beat.

Friday, Nov. 27: Iowa at Kinnick Stadium

Starter Hank Brown suffered an AC joint sprain in his throwing shoulder against Ohio State on Oct. 3, and missed the Hawkeyes’ last game, a 41-24 win at Washington.

Iowa quarterback Hank Brown carries the ball against Ohio State. Brown suffered a shoulder injury in the game. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

After a bye week, Iowa is at Minnesota on Saturday and it hasn’t been announced whether Brown or Jeremy Hecklinski will start. In four games, Hecklinski has completed 32-of-51 passes with four touchdowns and one interception. Through the summer, Hecklinski was the presumed starter over Brown.

An old cliche should be apropos here: To be the best, you have to beat the best. I’d like to think that’s how the Huskers — and all teams — think. Coaches and players certainly talk that way.

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