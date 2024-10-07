Nebraska-Indiana Football Game Gets 11 a.m. Kickoff
The next time Nebraska football lines up for a football game, another undefeated opponent will be staring back across the field.
The 5-1 Huskers are set to take on 6-0 Indiana Hoosiers on Oct. 19. The Big Ten Conference announced kickoff times for that weekend on Monday, with the Huskers and Hoosiers kicking off at 11 a.m. CDT in Bloomington.
This will be the second early slot for Nebraska this season. NU played at 11 a.m. at Purdue Sept. 28.
The Nebraska-Indiana game will be carried on FOX with streaming on the Fox Sports App. It is the third time the Huskers have been featured on FOX during the 2024 season.
The only other known kickoff time and TV designation for the rest of the season is Iowa on Nov. 29. That will be a 6:30 p.m. CST on NBC.
