All Huskers

Nebraska-Indiana Football Game Gets 11 a.m. Kickoff

The Huskers will get their second 11 a.m. kickoff of the year, this time in Bloomington on Oct. 19.

Kaleb Henry

Husker players Dyaln Raiola (15) and Janiran Bonner (16) take the field against Rutgers.
Husker players Dyaln Raiola (15) and Janiran Bonner (16) take the field against Rutgers. / Kenny Larabee, KLIN
In this story:

The next time Nebraska football lines up for a football game, another undefeated opponent will be staring back across the field.

The 5-1 Huskers are set to take on 6-0 Indiana Hoosiers on Oct. 19. The Big Ten Conference announced kickoff times for that weekend on Monday, with the Huskers and Hoosiers kicking off at 11 a.m. CDT in Bloomington.

This will be the second early slot for Nebraska this season. NU played at 11 a.m. at Purdue Sept. 28.

The Nebraska-Indiana game will be carried on FOX with streaming on the Fox Sports App. It is the third time the Huskers have been featured on FOX during the 2024 season.

The only other known kickoff time and TV designation for the rest of the season is Iowa on Nov. 29. That will be a 6:30 p.m. CST on NBC.

MORE: Topline Takeaways: Gritty is Pretty in Nebraska's Win Over Rutgers

MORE: QB Grade: Nebraska Football's Dylan Raiola vs. Rutgers

MORE: After Decades of Watching on TV, 80-Year-Old Fan Attends First Nebraska Volleyball Match

MORE: Nebraska Football 2027 Quarterback Recruit Schedules Second Visit, Compliments Dylan Raiola

MORE: Dave Feit: It Wasn't Pretty, But We Should Embrace Nebraska's Win Over Rutgers

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.

Published
Kaleb Henry
KALEB HENRY

Kaleb Henry is an award-winning sports reporter, covering collegiate athletics since 2014 via radio, podcasting, and digital journalism. His experience with Big Ten Conference teams goes back more than a decade, including time covering programs such as the Nebraska Cornhuskers, Oregon Ducks, and USC Trojans. He has contributed to Sports Illustrated since 2021. Kaleb has won multiple awards for his sports coverage from the Nebraska Broadcasters Association and Midwest Broadcast Journalists Association. Prior to working in sports journalism, Kaleb was a Division I athlete on the Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville Track and Field team where he discussed NCAA legislation as SIUE's representative to the Ohio Valley Conference Student-Athlete Advisory Committee. 

Home/Football