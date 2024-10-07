Topline Takeaways: Gritty is Pretty in Nebraska's Win Over Rutgers
Nebraska took a 14-0 lead into halftime against Rutgers on Saturday, and then held on for a gritty 14-7 win over the Scarlet Knights. In what was a tough, physical, old school Big Ten brawl between two of the conference’s newest members, the Huskers stood tall in the end. Rutgers head coach Greg Schiano always brings a well prepared, well coached, tough minded squad, and this team came into Lincoln at 4-0. The Big Red will take this win all day long.
Now, onto the topline takeaways.
Cheers to That
Winning a One Score Game. My very first key to victory prior to the Rutgers game was “Get Ready for a Street Fight.” It’s always a street fight against Rutgers. On an unseasonably hot, incredibly windy day in Lincoln, a physical showdown unfolded between two teams whose coaches embrace hard nosed football. And it was wild. There were two blocked punts. A missed field goal. A failed fake field goal. A successful fake punt. A dropped touchdown pass. A superhuman goal line stand. In the end, Rutgers scored to make it 14-7 with just over four minutes to play, and then got the ball back with a chance to tie with about two minutes left. The Nebraska defense held firm, never allowing Rutgers to get close enough to make it interesting.
How many times has Nebraska lost a game like this in recent years? For the second week in a row, the Huskers had their back against the wall in a close game (reminder: Purdue led 3-0 halfway through the 3rd quarter). For the second week in a row, the team figured out a way to win. And in this case, the boys in red finished the job in a one score game, something that’s been a challenge for this program for a long time. It hasn’t always been pretty, but this is what it looks like when you’re re-learning how to win after seven losing seasons. Nebraska fans should celebrate this one. This is a good win over a good Rutgers team, one that just last week beat a Washington team that toppled Michigan by 10 points on Saturday.
DEFENSE!!!! Speaking of that defense…they are who we thought they were. Holy smokes. Somewhere, Charlie McBride, Jerry Murtaugh, and the Peter brothers were smiling. Just like at Purdue last week (and really, for most of the season), the Blackshirts refused to let the Huskers lose. They gave up only 264 yards on the day, and that goal line stand–which started at the 2 yard line!–was a thing of beauty. Rutgers stud running back Kyle Monangai came into the game averaging 147 yards per game. The Big Red held him to 78. What’s more impressive is that he had 68 of those yards in the first quarter. It looked like it might be a long day for Tony White’s crew, but the defense buttoned it up and pretty much shut him down for the rest of the game.
This defense has been really good all year long, but it’s been particularly impressive how they have bounced back after the disappointing loss to Illinois. Media personality Ben Stevens, who covers the Big Ten among other things, pointed out in a tweet that Nebraska is the only team in the nation to have forced 10+ turnovers, allow fewer than 14 points per game, and record 20+ sacks. Furthermore, the Huskers are the only team in the nation not to allow a rushing touchdown. The Blackshirts are the strength of the team for the second year in a row, and Nebraska will need this unit to continue to lead the way in the more difficult second half of the schedule.
James Williams. Possibly the best moment of the game was James Williams buried in defensive line coach Terrance Knighton’s shoulder after making the game clinching sack. Williams had five tackles, including two sacks and two tackles for loss. He became emotional after the game, opening up about dealing with some challenging family dynamics, and how the team has become like his family, and Coach Knighton has become a father figure to him. Before coming to Nebraska, Williams played one season at Iowa Central Community College. He showed up at a camp and the Nebraska coaches saw something in him that they liked. He is emerging as a pass rushing machine and an overall impact player for the Blackshirts. Credit to the coaching staff for seeing something in the young Williams, and credit to him for all the hard work to get to this point. What a cool story.
Didn’t Like That
The Special Teams Play is Completely Unacceptable. I’m not going to join the “fire Ed Foley” chorus. Firing coaches mid season is rarely a sign of a healthy program. And Coach Rhule has earned the benefit of the doubt when it comes to coaching and personnel decisions. But we all see it. Several high schools around Lincoln have better special teams than the Huskers. The field goal kicking unit has been a problem all season long. We thought that was the biggest concern going into Saturday, before Rutgers blocked two punts and possibly injured punter Brian Buschini in the process. It just shouldn’t be this bad in year 2 of a coaching tenure. The Huskers have improved in just about every other area, but the special teams is arguably worse than it was last year.
Questions Heading Into Bye Week
Can Nebraska Fix the Special Teams Issues During the Season? So, how soon can we get it fixed? I have no doubt Coach Rhule will get this figured out…I’m just not sure how long it will take. Is this something that can be fixed over two weeks, before Nebraska heads to Bloomington to play arguably the best Indiana football team in history? Can it be done in season? They’ve got to do something. Indiana, USC, Wisconsin, and Iowa await…not to mention Ohio State. Just as sure as God made sweet corn and Big Red chewing gum, you can bet at least some of those games will come down to the wire. Making field goals–or at least not hurting yourself with poor special teams play–will likely be the difference in one or more of those games.
What to Make of Dylan Raiola’s Play? True freshman phenom Dylan Raiola struggled for the first time in a Husker uniform on Saturday. He seemed a step slow, his numbers were just so-so, and there were multiple times where he just didn’t throw it when a receiver was open. To be honest, I’m not losing too much sleep over this one. Raiola has been incredible so far; he is the straw that stirs the drink for this Nebraska offense. We knew there would likely be the occasional true freshman toe stub. Coach Rhule talked after the game about how confusing Rutgers’ defensive scheme was for the offense, and the crazy wind was swirling around Memorial Stadium in a way that it rarely does. Raiola will learn from this and bounce back. The bye week is coming at a great time for everyone, including and perhaps especially for the freshman star.
FINAL THOUGHT
This is Nebraska’s best start since the 2016 season. If you had told Husker Nation we would be 5-1 going into the bye week, 99% of the fan base would have been thrilled with that. And, my sense is that most Husker fans are excited about the trajectory of this team and thoroughly enjoying this season. But you do see some grumbling on social media. It hasn’t been perfect. The offense has been inconsistent. The special teams play has been bad. This or that.
Guess what? There are a lot of teams out there that would be thrilled with a 5-1 start, warts and all. Traditional powers Michigan and USC both have two losses. Alabama just lost to Vanderbilt for crying out loud. There’s more parity than ever in college football, and any win is a good win. Plus, given where the Huskers have been, getting back to the top tier of college football isn’t going to happen overnight. How many times in recent years did it feel like the season was already over at the midway point? Heading into mid October, the Huskers still have a ton to play for. Sure, the back half of the schedule gets more challenging. As Annakin Skywalker said, “This is where the fun begins!” This is what you play for! I for one am going to enjoy a Nebraska team that’s finding ways to win, playing tough and physical football, and that’s one win away from making a bowl game.
Enjoy the bye week, Common Fans. As always, GBR for LIFE.
