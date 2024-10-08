Nebraska Football Recruiting: 2026 QB Dayton Raiola Recaps First Visit Since Commitment
The Nebraska Cornhuskers received their first commitment in the 2026 class in late September at the quarterback position. That commit was Dayton Raiola, a three-star from Buford High School in Buford, Ga. He is the brother of Dylan Raiola, the Huskers' current true freshman starting quarterback.
The younger Raiola visited Lincoln this past weekend for the first time since his commitment. He caught with HuskerMax afterward.
“My visit was amazing. I felt really good to be back on campus, see everybody and just be in that environment again. Nebraska fans really are the best hands down,” Raiola said. “I spoke to Uncle Donny (Donovan Raiola), coach Satterfield, coach Thomas, coach McGuire, coach White, coach Rhule, coach Knighton, and a couple other of the coaches too. They all gave me the same message. It was happy belated birthday, congrats on committing, we’re so excited to have you as a part of the family and keep balling this season.”
The second commit of the class came over the weekend in three-star wide receiver Dveyoun Bonwell-Witte.
“I talked to Dveyoun Bonwell-Witte who just committed and I really really liked him,“ Raiola said. “He was an awesome kid and I’m super excited that he just committed. My teammate Bryce Perry Wright was up there this weekend as well and he’s an animal that will be a super huge get if we can land him because I’ve never seen a D-lineman as violent and physical as him. But the best part about him is he’s an awesome person off the field.”
The 2024 Cornhuskers are now 5-1 and wrapping up the 2025 class, including an offer that went out over the weekend to Raiola's teammate Jordan Allen. Allen is a three-star wide receiver and Louisville commit in the 2025 class. As for Nebraska's 2026 class, Raiola has this message.
“Husker Nation, we’re just getting started in this '26 class!”
