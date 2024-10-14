All Huskers

Nebraska-Ohio State Football Game Gets 11 a.m. Kickoff

The Huskers will get their third 11 a.m. kickoff of the year, this time in Columbus on Oct. 26.

Oct 5, 2024; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Dylan Raiola (15) runs against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights during the second quarter at Memorial Stadium.
/ Dylan Widger-Imagn Images
After having just one 11 a.m. kickoff over the first half of the season, Nebraska football will play back to back early games to open the second half of the schedule.

The 5-1 Huskers will take on the 5-1 Ohio State Buckeyes Oct. 26 in Columbus, Ohio. That game is slated for an 11 a.m. CDT kickoff on FOX. It will mark the fourth game this season for NU on FOX.

Before that, Nebraska will take on No. 16 Indiana in Bloomington this Saturday. That game is also an 11 a.m. CDT kickoff on FOX. The Buckeyes are off this week.

Nebraska is coming off of an off week. Prior to that, the Huskers topped Rutgers 14-7. Ohio State, now No. 4 in the latest AP Poll, fell to then No. 3 and now No. 2 Oregon 32-31 in Eugene on Saturday.

The only remaining game on the schedule after Ohio State to have a kickoff time and TV designation is Iowa. That Black Friday matchup will begin at 6:30 p.m. CST on NBC.

