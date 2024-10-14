Nebraska-Ohio State Football Game Gets 11 a.m. Kickoff
After having just one 11 a.m. kickoff over the first half of the season, Nebraska football will play back to back early games to open the second half of the schedule.
The 5-1 Huskers will take on the 5-1 Ohio State Buckeyes Oct. 26 in Columbus, Ohio. That game is slated for an 11 a.m. CDT kickoff on FOX. It will mark the fourth game this season for NU on FOX.
Before that, Nebraska will take on No. 16 Indiana in Bloomington this Saturday. That game is also an 11 a.m. CDT kickoff on FOX. The Buckeyes are off this week.
Nebraska is coming off of an off week. Prior to that, the Huskers topped Rutgers 14-7. Ohio State, now No. 4 in the latest AP Poll, fell to then No. 3 and now No. 2 Oregon 32-31 in Eugene on Saturday.
The only remaining game on the schedule after Ohio State to have a kickoff time and TV designation is Iowa. That Black Friday matchup will begin at 6:30 p.m. CST on NBC.
MORE: Nebraska Football's Latest Bowl Projections After Bye Week
MORE: Nebraska Basketball Outside Top 50 in Preseason KenPom Rankings
MORE: Doc's Diagnosis: Nebraska's Challenge Against Indiana's Play-Action Passes
MORE: Common Fans: Mitch Sherman and a Mid-Season Review
MORE: Nebraska Football's Midseason Report Card
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.