Nebraska Quarterback Commit Trae Taylor Named Elite 11 Finals MVP

The summer of Trae Taylor rolls on.

On Friday evening, following an impressive performance at The Opening Finals in Beaverton, Oregon, Nebraska quarterback commit Trae Taylor was officially named the Elite 11 Finals MVP. In doing so, he joined former winners such as CJ Stroud, Tua Tagovailoa, Caleb Williams, and more.

Here's how Taylor earned the honor, who he beat out, and what it means for the future of the Huskers' quarterback room.

Who Taylor Beat Out

After a strong performance at the Elite 11 Finals in June, Taylor advanced to The Opening Finals at Nike's Philip H. Knight Campus in Beaverton, Oregon, where he competed against 10 of the nation's top quarterbacks in the 2027 class.

Following two days of competition, Taylor was named the event's MVP, beating out Miami commit Israel Abrams, Virginia Tech commit Peter Bourque, Texas Tech commit Kavian Bryant, Ohio State commit Brady Edmunds, Alabama commit Elijah Haven, LSU commit Peyton Houston, Clemson commit Kharim Hughley, Kentucky commit Jake Nawrot, Nevada commit Ryan Rakowski, and Missouri commit Braylen Warren.

Among the group were fellow five-star quarterbacks Abrams and Haven, along with six four-star prospects and two three-star recruits. Despite the competition, Taylor still managed to finish on top of them all.

ELITE 11 MVP — NEBRASKA QB COMMIT TRAE TAYLOR‼️ pic.twitter.com/WbsEpZGWTF — 247Sports (@247Sports) June 26, 2026

Who Taylor Now Joins

Taylor's MVP award comes with plenty of expectations once he eventually steps onto a college field. While the Elite 11 Finals have been held since 1999, the event's prestige has continued to grow thanks to the success of many former participants who went on to have tremendous collegiate and professional careers.

The Husker commit now joins an impressive list of MVP winners that includes the aforementioned CJ Stroud, Justin Fields, Tua Tagovailoa, Caleb Williams, and Julian Sayin. While winning the award doesn't guarantee future success, it's a distinction that has increasingly been associated with some of the top collegiate signal-callers in recent years.

For Nebraska, the honor is another reminder of the talent Matt Rhule and his staff have secured in the 2027 cycle. Taylor entered the event as the nation's top-ranked quarterback prospect, and his performance at The Opening Finals proved he truly was.

Last 10 Elite 11 MVP Winners

2025- Dia Bell (Texas) 2024- Keelon Russel (Alabama) 2023- Julian Sayin (Ohio State) 2022- Jackson Arnold (Oklahoma, Auburn, UNLV) 2021- Cade Klubnik (Clemson, New York Jets) 2020- Caleb Williams (Oklahoma, USC, Chicago Bears) 2019- CJ Stroud (Ohio State, Houston Texans) 2018- Spencer Rattler (Oklahoma, South Carolina, New Orleans Saints) 2017- Justin Fields (Georgia, Ohio State, Chicago Bears, Pittsburgh Steelers, New York Jets, Kansas City Chiefs) 2016- Tua Tagovailoa (Alabama, Miami Dolphins, Atlanta Falcons)

What It Means for Nebraska

The Huskers won't host another official visitor until the weekend of Sept. 5, when they open the 2026 season against Ohio. Still, they took full advantage of June, watching their 2027 recruiting class grow to 21 verbal commitments.

Depending on the recruiting site, Nebraska now has between seven and nine blue-chip recruits included in their haul. More importantly, the Big Red may not be finished just yet. Taylor's latest accomplishment comes at a critical time of the year. Four-star wide receiver Khalil Taylor is set to announce his commitment on July 6, and his potential signal-callers' new award certainly doesn't hurt NU's pitch.

The same could be said for committed prospects like Ahmad Hudson as well, who remains verbally pledged to LSU. The opportunity to play alongside the nation's top-ranked quarterback speaks for itself. As Nebraska continues to build its 2027 class, Taylor's rise is arguably the leading cause. Time will tell if they're able to continue cashing in on his success.

What's Next for Taylor

Taylor will finish his prep career at Millard South (NE). Fellow 2027 Nebraska commit Antayvious Ellis will join him. Together, the two will look to help the Patriots defend their NSAA Class A state championship this fall.

As a junior, Taylor accounted for more than 4,200 all-purpose yards and 50 touchdowns, helping launch his rise into the national spotlight. He won't necessarily be expected to surpass those numbers in 2026, but anything short of a state championship would likely be viewed as a disappointment to him.

For now, Taylor's focus shifts to refining his game while playing just an hour from his future home. The Elite 11 MVP honor is the latest reminder of why he's now regarded as the top QB prospect in the 2027 class. Nebraska currently holds the commitment of the hottest quarterback in high school football. The challenge now is keeping him committed until signing day.