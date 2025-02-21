How to Watch Nebraska Softball vs No. 11 Duke: Preview, Breakdown, Streaming
The No. 16 Nebraska Cornhuskers are looking to rebound in a big way Friday afternoon at the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic in Cathedral City, Calif.
After splitting two games Thursday against RV-Baylor and No. 4 UCLA, the Huskers would love nothing more than to come away with a win against a ranked opponent.
The Husker opened play with a 4-1 win over the Bears and then dropped a 9-1 contest to the Bruins in six innings.
How to Follow Along
- Matchup: vs No. 11 Duke (8-3)
- When: Friday, Feb. 21, 2025
- Where: Mary Nutter, Cathedral City, Calif.
- Time: 3 p.m. CST
- Watch: FloSoftball
- Listen: Huskers Radio Network
No. 11 Duke Scout
Duke (8-3) heads into the weekend riding a four-game winning streak after a strong showing at the Bubly Invitational in Gainesville, Fla., where the team finished 4-1.
The Blue Devils opened with a commanding 9-1 run-rule win over Boston College but fell to Florida in Friday's second game. They responded on Saturday with back-to-back victories, defeating Providence 10-2 and shutting out Binghamton 4-0.
Duke capped off the weekend with a statement win, taking down No. 2 Florida 8-1 on Sunday — the highest-ranked victory in program history.
Earlier this week, Duke added another dominant performance, defeating Loyola Marymount U 9-1 in five innings.
Head Coach: Marissa Young
Marissa Young, named Duke's first head softball coach on July 29, 2015, has built an impressive 265-106 record over seven seasons leading the program.
The 2024 season marked the Blue Devils' most successful campaign under Young, as the team set a program-best 52-9 record, secured its second ACC Championship, and made a third consecutive NCAA Super Regional appearance. Duke also reached the Women's College World Series for the first time in school history.
2024 Record: 52-9 (20-4) ACC
All-Time Series: Duke leads the all-time series 1-0.
Key Returners: Aminah Vega, INF, Jr. | Ana Gold, INF, Sr. | D'Auna Jennings, OF, Jr. | Cassidy Curd, P, Jr. | Amiah Burgess, OF, So. | Jada Baker, INF, R-Jr.
Key Additions: Thessa Malau'ulu, INF, Gr. | KK Mathis, INF, Jr. | Brooklinn Thomas, UT, Fr.
Key Departures: Claire Davidson, P/OF | Kelly Torres, C | Gisele Tapia, INF | Francesca Frelick, C/UT | Jala Wright, P | Lillie Walker, P
The biggest offseason addition to the Blue Devils roster was Jess Oakland. However, the 2024 Big Ten Player of the Year from Minnesota has to redshirt this season due to transferring during winter break.
Oakland left a lasting impact on the Golden Gophers, setting single-season records with 70 runs scored and 20 home runs last year. She was a powerhouse at the plate, finishing with a .452 batting average — the second-highest in Minnesota’s single-season history.
As the team's starting shortstop, she delivered a historic performance on March 30, blasting three home runs in a 13-0 run-rule win over Illinois to set the program’s single-game home run record.
Oakland's younger sister, Jaime, is committed to Nebraska for the 2026 class.
