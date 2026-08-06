Three Second-Year Nebraska Players Ready to Break Out in 2026

Year two is often when everything can start to click.

For Nebraska, which signed 20 players in the 2025 recruiting class, several second-year players are expected to take on the biggest roles of their careers to date. However, there will be plenty of competition for those underclassmen before they can see the field.

Even so, I've identified three returning players who I believe are set to contribute significantly this fall. Here's who they are and what their impact could mean for the Big Red.

Nebraska running back Isaiah Mozee goes for 16 yards on a pass reception against Akron last season. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

Isaiah Mozee - Running Back

Isaiah Mozee came to Nebraska as a three-star wide receiver recruit. However, after he totaled 3,241 receiving yards and 42 touchdowns through the air, along with 665 rushing yards and 11 scores on the ground during his prep career, the Huskers' lack of depth at running back prompted a position change during fall camp.

Mozee appeared in all 13 games the Huskers played, totaling 383 all-purpose yards during his freshman campaign. Now, after Big Ten Running Back of the Year Emmett Johnson left for the NFL, the Missouri native is expected to battle for the Huskers' starting running back role.

Mozee is now listed at 6-foot, 215 pounds, nearly 30 pounds heavier than he was listed as a prep recruit. With a frame built to carry the ball between the tackles in the Big Ten, Mozee should see the most meaningful snaps of his career this fall.

Dawson Merritt (right) helps take down Northwestern wide receiver Griffin Wilde last season. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dawson Merritt - Linebacker

Dawson Merritt of Blue Valley High School in Stilwell, Kansas, finished the 2025 recruiting cycle as the nation's No. 103 overall prospect, according to 247Sports. The 6-foot-3, 230-pound linebacker chose Nebraska over 24 other Division I programs, including Alabama, Oklahoma and Missouri.

As a true freshman in 2025, Merritt saw the field right away, appearing in eight games while earning the first two starts of his collegiate career. He totaled eight tackles and 1.0 tackle for loss while battling injuries for much of the fall.

Now expected to be healthy heading into fall camp, Merritt projects to contribute in the Huskers' new-look 4-2-5 defensive scheme. Defensive coordinator Rob Aurich brought in three transfer portal linebackers, all of whom are listed at no smaller than 6-foot-2, 230 pounds, but Merritt now has the size and experience to match.

I don't necessarily expect him to start this fall, but there's little doubt he'll see a higher snap count than he did in 2025. If he can stay healthy, Merritt has all the tools to be viewed as one of the faces of Nebraska's defense heading into 2027.

Kade Pietrzak lines up on defense last season against the Akron Zips. | Kenny Larabee

Kade Pietrzak - Edge

Kade Pietrzak, a three-star defensive line prospect from Sheyenne High School in Fargo, North Dakota, played in all 13 games as a true freshman in 2025, including one start. He proved to be a disruptive force on an otherwise underwhelming defensive front, totaling 17 tackles, 7.0 tackles for loss, 2.0 sacks, one pass breakup, and one safety.

Pietrzak faces plenty of competition in the edge room this fall. However, what he showed as a true freshman leads me to believe that the 6-foot-5, 275-pound edge will make an even bigger impact during his sophomore campaign.

He likely won't be asked to start, but there's little doubt he can carve out a significant role. Expect Pietrzak, who's reportedly gained 10 pounds since last season, to further prove his worth along Nebraska's defensive front as early as game one.

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