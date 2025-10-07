Nebraska's Most Likely Final Record After Five Games
For the second straight year, Nebraska football is 4-1 through four games.
Last year, the Huskers notched wins over a Power Four program, a Group of Five team, and an FCS foe, before dropping the Big Ten Conference opener and bouncing back in the next contest. That same pattern has played out this year, with a 30-27 loss to Michigan followed by a 38-27 bounce-back against Michigan State
In 2024, the Huskers improved to 5-1 before dropping the next four, eventually setting for a 6-6 record. That was good enough to earn a Pinstripe Bowl invite, which Nebraska took advantage of to notch a winning record for the first time since 2016's 9-4 finish.
So how will the rest of this year go?
According to Kelly Ford and the KFord Ratings, Nebraska has a solid chance to eclipse last year's output. Here are the game-by-game percentages of winning for Nebraska's remaining schedule.
The first true road game of the season is at Maryland this weekend. The Terrapins are 4-1, with wins over Florida Atlantic, Northern Illinois, Towson, and Wisconsin, and a loss to Washington. KFord gives Nebraska a 72% chance of winning the game, down from 73% at our last update.
The Huskers stay on the road the next Friday to take on Minnesota. The Golden Gophers are 3-2 with wins over Buffalo, Northwestern State, and Rutgers and losses at California and Ohio State. KFord gives Nebraska a 74% chance of winning the game, up 1%.
A return trip home finds Northwestern coming to Lincoln on Oct. 25. The Wildcats are 3-2, with wins over Western Illinois, UCLA, and UL Monroe and losses to Tulane and Oregon. KFord gives Nebraska an 86% chance of winning the game, down 5%.
Another home contest the next weekend is against USC. The Trojans are 4-1 with wins over Missouri State, Georgia Southern, Purdue, and Michigan State and a loss at Illinois. KFord gives Nebraska a 46% chance of winning the game, up 1%.
Back on the road, Nebraska travels to UCLA on Nov. 8. The Bruins are 1-4 with losses to Utah, UNLV, New Mexico, and Northwestern and a stunning win over Penn State. KFord gives Nebraska an 86% chance of winning the game, down 8%
After a week off, the Huskers head east to face Penn State on Nov. 22. The Nittany Lions are 3-2, with wins over Nevada, FIU, and Villanova and losses to Oregon and UCLA. KFord gives Nebraska a 34% chance of winning the game, up 10%.
The regular-season finale is at home with Iowa on Black Friday. The Hawkeyes are 3-2, with wins over Albany, UMass, and Rutgers, and losses to Iowa State and Indiana. KFord gives Nebraska a 65% chance of winning the game, down 4%.
If you take every game with a better than 50% chance as a Nebraska win, then the Big Red are in line to go 9-3. KFord gives Nebraska a 56% chance to win at least nine games, which is 2% higher than before the Michigan State win. The ratings also give the Big Red a 23% (up from 20%) chance to win at least 10 games, and a 4% (up 1%) chance to win 11 games.
Nebraska Football 2025 Schedule
- Aug. 28 Nebraska 20, Cincinnati 17
- Sep. 6 Nebraska 68, Akron 0
- Sep. 13 Nebraska 59, Houston Christian 7
- Sep. 20 Michigan 30, Nebraska 27
- Oct. 4 Nebraska 38, Michigan State 27
- Oct. 11 at Maryland TBA
- Oct. 17 (Friday) at Minnesota 7 p.m. FOX
- Oct. 25 vs. Northwestern TBA
- Nov. 1 vs. USC TBA
- Nov. 8 at UCLA TBA
- Nov. 22 at Penn State TBA
- Nov. 28 (Black Friday) vs. Iowa 11 a.m. CBS
Home games are bolded. All times central.
