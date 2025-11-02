Nebraska’s Ranked-Win Drought Continues as Raiola Injury Derails Lead
Nebraska’s (6-3, 3-3 Big Ten) long-standing struggle against ranked opponents added another painful chapter Saturday, falling to 0-29 in their last 29 tries against AP Top 25 teams.
The Huskers entered halftime with a lead and a glimmer of hope, but that momentum vanished when quarterback Dylan Raiola exited with an injury early in the second half. What followed was a familiar unraveling, missed opportunities, defensive lapses, and a reminder that the program’s climb back to national relevance remains unfinished.
Nebraska’s loss extended its staggering streak to 29 straight defeats against AP-ranked opponents, a skid that dates back to 2016. Among Power Four programs, only Rutgers owns a longer drought—having dropped 42 consecutive games to ranked teams since 2009. On the other sideline, No. 23 USC (6-2, 4-1 Big Ten) preserved its College Football Playoff aspirations with the win.
Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule remains winless against ranked opponents during his time in Lincoln, falling to 0-8 in such matchups. Across his 10-year college coaching career, Rhule’s record against ranked teams now stands at just 2-24. The Huskers’ last victory over a ranked foe came nearly a decade ago, on September 17, 2016, when they edged No. 22 Oregon in a 35-32 thriller.
Rhule’s struggles against ranked opponents continue to cast a long shadow. He went winless against Top 25 teams during his entire tenure at Baylor, and his last victory over a ranked foe came nearly a decade ago, on December 3, 2016, when his Temple squad upset then-No. 19 Navy in the AAC Championship.
Now at Nebraska, Rhule faces mounting pressure to deliver a breakthrough moment. With the Huskers still searching for their first ranked win since 2016 and a fanbase hungry for progress, the road ahead demands more than just incremental growth. It calls for a signature win that signals real momentum.
The Huskers must reinforce the offensive line to protect Dylan Raiola upon his return, simplify defensive assignments to minimize costly breakdowns, and utilize tempo and play-action to unlock Raiola’s arm talent and freshman quarterback TJ Lateef's skillset. The path forward isn’t mysterious. It’s rooted in physical toughness, mental clarity, and cultural urgency.
For Nebraska, the path forward is as much about belief as it is about execution. The pieces are in place. A promising quarterback, a coach with a track record of rebuilding, and a fanbase desperate for a breakthrough, but until the Huskers turn potential into production and finally topple a ranked opponent, the questions will linger. The drought may define the past, but how they respond now will shape the future.
More From Nebraska On SI
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.