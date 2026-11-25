Picture it. Mid-November, 2014.

It was a great time to be a Nebraska sports fan. Football was ranked in the top 25, despite being on the wrong end of an NCAA rushing record. Volleyball was just outside of the top 10 following a senior night sweep of Michigan. Men's and women's basketball had just started their seasons ranked No. 21 and No. 16, respectively. And the wrestling team sat at No. 11 after dominating Maryland.

It feels cliché, but we really didn't know just how good we had it or how long it would be before we had it again.

The next week, football would drop out of the top 25 after losing to Minnesota. That same week, the men's basketball team lost 66-62 in overtime to Rhode Island, knocking them out of the AP poll.

Each team would be ranked again, of course. In December 2026, four of the five programs were in the top 25. The football team had a November ranking in 2016, but neither of the basketball teams were. The stars seemingly refused to align for Husker Athletics.

Welcome to 2026.

Volleyball, men's basketball and women's basketball are perfect. Wrestling has a single loss to the No. 2 team in the country. Football just broke its 31-game losing streak to ranked teams with a 31-28 win over No. 16 Ohio State to move to 7-4 on the season. In a football season with more upsets than in recent history, a four-loss team found its way into the CFP Top 25.

November 24, 2026. Nebraska is the only Division I school ranked in all five polls.

For those keeping track at home:

Volleyball: AVCA No. 1

Men's Basketball: AP No. 21

Women's Basketball: AP No. 23

Wrestling: NWCA No. 3

Football: CFP No. 25

A Look Back at Nebraska Fall/Winter Athletics Since 2014-2026

Football

Nebraska football, led by seventh-year head coach Bo Pelini, began the 2014 season ranked No. 22. They went 5-0 through September, including a stadium-rocking win over Miami (FL) and a homecoming win over Illinois. Coming into that game against Wisconsin, they were 8-1, dominating every team they played and only losing one game by five. Fans were riding high.

They led Wisconsin 17-3 early, capitalizing on three fumbles. But once Melvin Gordon got going, he rolled to an NCAA record in three quarters, rushing for 408 yards and four touchdowns on only 25 carries. Nebraska lost that game 59-24.

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They remained ranked, though, as they welcomed Minnesota to Lincoln the next week for senior day. It's almost laughable to say now, but the Huskers led for over 56 minutes in that game. A final-drive fumble inside Minnesota's five-yard line sealed the game, and the Gophers handed Nebraska their third loss of the season and dropped the Huskers out of the top 25.

The Huskers bounced back into the rankings after a 37-34 overtime win at Iowa but fell back out after losing by three to USC, once again falling short at the end of the Holiday Bowl. Bo Pelini was let go after the Iowa game, Mike Riley was hired six days later, and Nebraska football would see its bowl game streak end in 2017. Over the next approximately 168 weeks, the football program would be ranked 17 times.

Volleyball

In 2014, Nebraska volleyball experienced its own version of a "down year." They began the season ranked No. 7 but dropped out of the top 10 after back-to-back losses against Florida State and Stanford in the AVCA Showcase in Lincoln. The Huskers won their first three games in the postseason, beating Hofstra (3-0) and Utah (3-2) at home and regional host Washington (3-1) before falling to BYU (0-3). The Cougars would go on to become the first unseeded team to ever reach the NCAA Division I women's volleyball championship match.

Since then, Nebraska volleyball has won two National Championships, played in five national championship matches, and never finished worse than a Regional Final.

Men's Basketball

Almost all men's basketball fans knew the story. The Nebraska team was the only power program to never win an NCAA Tournament game. Then-head coach Tim Miles led the Huskers to the tournament in March 2013, and even though they lost, the excitement was there for the team the next season. For the first time since 1992, the men's team was ranked pre-season. Nebraska got off to a decent start, going 8-4 in the non-conference, but Big Ten play ultimately proved to be too much, and they ended the season with nine consecutive losses, including a 65-68 loss to Penn State in the Big Ten Tournament.

Miles's squads would be ranked three more times, all in his final season in 2018-19. Fred Hoiberg would have to wait six seasons before earning his first ranking, No. 23, on December 8, 2025. Even after the team broke their NCAA Tournament drought by winning two games at the end of last season and ending the season ranked No. 14, the Huskers would wait two weeks to enter the polls in 2026.

Women's Basketball

Like the men's team, the Nebraska women's basketball team came into the 2014 season off of one of their best performances: a 26-7 overall record, including 12-4 in the Big Ten, capped with a Big Ten Tournament championship and making it to the second round of the NCAA Tournament. The Huskers would spend 13 weeks ranked, including seven straight weeks at No. 12 (from Nov. 24 - Dec. 29).

They would go the next seven seasons unranked until the Amy Williams-led 2022-23 season, when they spent two weeks at No. 22. They began the 2024-25 season ranked at No. 23, peaking at No. 21 before falling out in late December. In the 2025-26 season, Nebraska entered the rankings in December and spent seven straight weeks ranked. Similar to the men, it took the Huskers a couple of weeks to break into the rankings in 2026.

Wrestling

Nebraska wrestling has joined volleyball as a consistently high-performing program. And, like volleyball, the 2014-15 wrestling program had a relative "down" year, finishing the season at No. 11 in the FWCA Coaches Poll, fifth in the Big Ten tournament and ninth in the 2015 NCAA Championships. Since that time, the lowest the Huskers have finished in the FWCA poll was 12th, during the shortened 2020-21 COVID season. This is also the only time since the 2014-15 season that the program has finished outside the top 10.

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