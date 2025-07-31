'Making This Team the Best It Can Be': Nebraska OC Dana Holgorsen Discusses Dylan Raiola, Offense
LINCOLN—Nebraska offensive coordinator is pleased with the progress for the Huskers through preseason camp. The team is a few practices in and will perform in front of fans on Saturday at the Big Red Preview. While there, Holgorsen will be watching quarterback Dylan Raiola for a few items of progression.
"Keep controlling the game," Holgorsen said. "His football knowledge is advanced. We're putting a lot of things on him. The leadership stuff, that's been awesome. The conditioning has been awesome. But managint the offense and getting us into the right play is what I'm looking at. And he's doing a great job of that."
As for what's behind Raiola, Holgorsen says the development continues.
"They have a long ways to go," Holgorsen said. "Jalyn (Gramstad) is Jalyn. We know what he can do. Basically, it's TJ (Lateef) and Marcos (Davila). It's still so new to them. We're gonna keep putting them in those positions to see if they can handle it. Its been a battle and its gonna continue to be a battle.
Holgorsen talked about some of the young running backs behind Emmett Johnson.
"Mehki's done good. He looks very explosive. Mozee is going to be a good running back. We needed to move him (from receiver) for depth purposes."
Holgorsen also discussed the days running together, installation, the Mac Markway injury, the wide receivers, the backup, the offensive line, and more. You can watch Holgorsen's full media appearance. Continue scrolling for more coverage from Thursday.
Wide receivers coach Daikiel Shorts, wideouts Jacory Barney Jr. and Janiran Bonner, and offensive lineman Rocco Spindler also met with the media. Their appearances will be available below.
