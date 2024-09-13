Nebraska Unveils $165M Osborne Legacy Complex
Not many programs in the nation can come with Nebraska when it comes to facilities.
The Huskers released a video on their social media platforms Thursday, featuring a drone tour of the newly opened Osborne Legacy Complex. The six-minute drone-guided tour of the entire facility is above.
The facility is 315,000 square feet and features state-of-the-art amenities that include everything a football team would need or want, including a pool and ping pong tables. Among those amenities are a new locker room, offices for coaches, team meeting rooms, dining halls, and so much more.
College football has turned into an arms race, and perhaps it always was one. Having impressive facilities to showcase to potential recruits and to provide for current players has become more crucial than ever. The Huskers' readiness to invest up to $165 million in upgrading their facilities demonstrates their dedication to winning and their alignment with coach Matt Rhule's vision for the future.
Naming the facility after legendary Husker coach Tom Osborne is a no-brainer. He is the greatest figure in Nebraska football history, winning three national championships and 13 conference titles. Since he departed from the head coaching position, the Huskers have struggled mightily to climb college football's mountain again.
So far in 2024, the Huskers are in a better position than they have been in for several years. After two games, the Big Red is 2-0 and ranked No. 23 in the AP poll. After their thrashing of Colorado, the whole country is taking notice of the Huskers' improvements under Rhule.
Nebraska takes on Northern Iowa on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. CDT. The game will be televised on the Big Ten Network, with Huskers Radio Network affiliates providing coverage across the state.
MORE: Bleav in Nebraska: Around the Big Ten with Mike Cagley
MORE: Nebraska Football Recruit Hudson Parliament: Huskers 'Physically and Mentally Broke' Colorado
MORE: Nebraska Football Recruiting: 5-Star OL Jackson Cantwell Calls Huskers A 'Unique' Choice
MORE: Predicting the College Football Playoffs: Projecting the Playoffs after Week 2
MORE: How Much Should Nebraska Quarterback Dylan Raiola Play Against Northern Iowa?
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, following HuskerMax on X, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.